A Change of Format

Apparently, film photography is making a comeback. Actually, it never went away, but in the same way that vinyl record sales are booming again, there is definitely a resurgent interest in film photography, as is illustrated by Kodak’s announcement in January 2017 that they are going to start making Ektachrome colour film again.

Like many others, I have recently taken the step, or is it a leap, into the world of medium format film photography. This article will explore three main themes, namely why I did it, how I did it and what I’ve learnt so far. To call my transition into film photography a step oversimplifies things. I like to think of it as more of a journey, and like many journeys, there have been a few detours along the way, and more than a few wrong turnings.

I’m going to start with a confession. This isn’t the first time I’ve been a film photographer. One of my very first cameras over 40 years ago, was an Ensign Selfix 820 folding camera, on which I used to take black and white photographs, which I developed and printed in the bedroom of the family home. Since those days, I’ve progressed via 35mm into digital, majoring for most of the time in landscape work, even though for many of the intervening years I may not have realised it.

So why did I move?

If that’s the right word, into the world of medium format film photography? After all, over the years I had amassed a couple of DSLRs and a selection of lenses which were perfectly capable of making decent images. Indeed, I once recall saying to a workshop leader that I wouldn’t be changing my kit until it was holding the quality of the images back rather than me.

I’ve found it very hard to rationalise this decision both to non-photographers and to some more experienced ones. In fact, I sometimes find it hard to rationalise to myself. Hopefully, the following words will rectify that.

There are actually a few reasons, but I think they can be summed up under one main heading, and that is Quality.

What first sowed the seed in my mind of moving into medium format was looking at published works, particularly in print. I realised that a lot of the images that made an impression on me had a common factor in that they were made on film, rather than digitally.

What first sowed the seed in my mind of moving into medium format was looking at published works, particularly in print. I realised that a lot of the images that made an impression on me had a common factor in that they were made on film, rather than digitally. Now that isn’t to say that there isn’t a lot of digital work out there that I like because there is, but the film work seemed to have a certain ethereal quality to me.

So, what was it that gave these images that ethereal quality? Now, of course, one thing was the experience of the photographer, something which I can only aspire to, and which I’ll have to leave out of the equation, at least for the moment. The other things were the colours and the image quality. Now I know that in modern software you can adjust all the colours, both hue, and saturation, but having spent hours trying I rapidly worked out that you really can’t emulate the colours of Fuji Velvia or Provia, which attracted me so much. Even the numerous presets available online aren’t quite right somehow.

As for the quality, that took me some internet research to understand, but like many things, it’s obvious when you find it out. The simple fact comes down to the size of the original image. Simply put the smaller the image the more you have to enlarge it to make a big image and in that process, any imperfections are equally enlarged. My DSLR has an APS-C sensor, and as shown in the drawing below, a 645 medium format image is well over four times as big, and so any resulting image only needs less than a quarter of the enlargement to obtain the same size final image.

The final reason for the decision was more to do with a wish to improve the quality of my image making. I was finding that I would go out for a day with my DSLR and often come back with over a hundred images, often taken in a rush, and equally often not very good, either compositionally or technically. Now I’d tried to slow myself down and deliberate more before making an image, but as many people will agree, it’s just too easy to get carried away. Surely forcing moving into medium format film photography, where every image costs real money, and just the process of setting the camera up for a shot takes more time, would finally force the issue.

How to Start

So, having made the decision to take the plunge, the next step was, of course, to get a camera. Now it is, of course, possible to purchase new, but the price was well outside my range. After all, this wasn’t going to be my main kit, so I started looking at the second-hand market. The first thing I discovered was there isn’t a single medium format size, but if you exclude panoramic, there are three frame sizes. In centimetres, they range from 6x7, the largest, through 6x6, to 6x4.5, the smallest.

The price range increases along with the size, seemingly exponentially. As does the size and hence portability of the camera. As I wanted something portable, and not wanting to be tied to a square format, I quickly realised I was looking for a 6x4.5 camera, or 645 as these are commonly known. This would give me an image in the camera that was over four times the size of my crop sensor digital camera, and therefore ticked one of the boxes on the list of why’s without ruining my bank balance or back. More internet research revealed that the choice was between a Bronica, a Mamiya or a Pentax.

As I wanted something portable, and not wanting to be tied to a square format, I quickly realised I was looking for a 6x4.5 camera, or 645 as these are commonly known.

The Pentax was pretty quickly ruled out as it does not have an interchangeable film back. Without this feature, I’d be limited to having to use the same type of film until I’d exposed all the frames. I wanted the ability to be able to change between colour and monochrome way through the day should the mood take me, something which of course comes built in with digital.

Looking on the internet both Mamiya and Bronica have their fans and critics, much like Canon and Nikon. What finally decided it, like so many things, was cost. The Bronica system uses leaf shutters, so each lens has a shutter built in, which makes them more expensive compared to Mamiya which has a focal plane shutter in the body. I looked on a certain internet auction site and worked out that the Mamiya 645 option was within my price range, but I was still just mulling the idea over until a friend on social media offered to sell me his 645 kit at a very reasonable price. Suddenly I was the owner of a Mamiya 645 Super, along with 35mm, 45mm 70mm and 150mm lenses, plus lots of other accessories.

My medium format kit. Clockwise from camera:

Mamiya 645 Super fitted with metering prism, Mamiya-Sekor 35mm f3.5 lens and film back; Spare film back; Mamiya-Sekor 150mm f3.5 lens; Gossen Starlite meter; Mamiya-Sekor 70mm f2.8 lens; Mamiya-Sekor 45mm f2.8 lens; Spare film back.

Out in the Field

So, I now had a bag full of gear, and lots of ambition and the time had come to put that ambition into practice. Unfortunately, the arrival of the gear coincided with the greyest post-Christmas period I can recall. Still, the previous owner had given me some film so there wasn’t really an excuse not to give it a try. After all, the first few frames were going to be about learning how to use the camera rather than trying to make a masterpiece. An internet search had already provided a manual and as I had an empty film back I could practice using the meter and setting the camera indoors.

On the least grey day, I took the gear out to Osmaston Woods, close to home. The previous owner had left in a part exposed a roll of Fuji Provia 100F in one of the backs so rather than opening and probably wasting, a new roll of film, I took that with me.

The first thing I learnt was there are many more steps between composing the image and exposing the film then there are with my digital workflow.

The first thing I learnt was there are many more steps between composing the image and exposing the film then there are with my digital workflow. After composing the image the steps I go through are:

Check the focus;

Select the aperture

Use the built-in meter to determine the shutter speed;

Set the shutter speed;

Remove the dark slide;

Lock up the mirror (not too early to avoid the sun burning the shutter blind);

Check stapes i) to iv) in case anything has changed;

Expose the film.

Unlock the mirror and possibly replace the dark slide, depending on how long before I’m planning to make the next image

At the time, I was using a power winder on the camera, but since then I’ve replaced this with a manual winder which, adds in another step of winding the film on and cocking the shutter.

Anyway, after a couple of very cold hours I returned home with, of course, nothing to see, but some latent images hopeful on the film.

Making the Images a Reality

The next step was to make this latent images visible. This meant finding someone to develop the film. Since my previous forays into film photography, high street chemist are no longer doing this sort of work, or at least not for medium format film. An internet search will find any number of companies who will process your film for you, and like most things, I assume some are better than others. However, having previously used Peak Imaging in Sheffield for some digital printing before I started to print myself, and being highly satisfied with their service, I decided to send the film off to them. Not having a suitable scanner myself I also elected for them to scan the images so I could load them onto my computer for further processing.

Three days later a brown parcel dropped through the letterbox containing the processed film and a CD. Had it worked? I opened that package with the same nervous feelings that I opened my ‘O’ Level results many years ago. Yes, I had some images. I wasn’t expecting any wonders, either compositionally or in terms of exposure, but at least it proved that I had got the mechanics of the process right.

Progress, Disappointment and the Trials and Tribulations of Scanning

We had already booked a week in the week District in January 2017 before I bought the 645. What better place to try it out? Lots of snow-capped mountains and all that, I really couldn’t go wrong. Perhaps overconfidence struck.

I had already got some Fuji Provia 100F thanks to the previous owner, but everyone goes on about Fuji Velvia, so I had to try some of that. Unfortunately, in the time available I could only get hold of Velvia 100. But that’s just a faster version of Velvia 50 isn’t it so surely ideal for winter? How wrong could I be?

January 2107 wasn’t the best winter I’ve had in the lakes. For starters, there wasn’t much snow. Undeterred, on a couple of decent days, I exposed a roll of Provia 100 and one of Velvia 100.

January 2107 wasn’t the best winter I’ve had in the lakes. For starters, there wasn’t much snow. Undeterred, on a couple of decent days, I exposed a roll of Provia 100 and one of Velvia 100. On return, I sent the film off for processing and waited in anticipation for their return.

At the same time, I had decided that whilst I could get the processing company to scan the files it wasn’t exactly cheap and I had no control over the process. If I wasn’t happy with the scans there wasn’t much I could do about it. As a result, I bought myself a flatbed scanner.

When the film returned, holding it up to the light it they didn’t look too bad to the eye, although the Velvia ones looked ‘a bit odd’.

A spare evening saw me setting up the scanner to scan the films. It can’t be that difficult, after all, I use a scanner at work to scan documents daily. How wrong I was.

Whilst the exposure wasn’t too bad, the colours were dreadful, with all sorts of cyan and pink hues. What was I doing wrong? An internet search reviled that I needed to profile my scanner, in pretty much the same way as you do with a monitor if you want to obtain decent prints. A chat on social media with the editor of this magazine pointed me in the direction of a company who sell the necessary colour targets to enable me to do this. After another evening, or probably three, I had worked out how to get the colours at least believable, largely by turning off all the auto adjustments in my scanning software and ignoring a lot of ‘advice’ on the internet.

Now whilst this enabled me to make decent scans for the Provia 100, the Velvia 100 was another matter, with a lot of magenta hues, which were difficult to get rid of in Photoshop without shifting the whole image towards green. A bit of internet research indicates I’m not alone. Apparently, Velvia 100 is very prone to magenta hues, especially if there’s a hint of colour in the sky, which of course there had been.

A Diversion on the Way

The more attentive readers will recall that the reason I went into this journey was that I admired some of the colour work I’d seen, but you will also recall that many years ago I’d been developing and printing black and white medium format film.

When an opportunity arose to go on a Black and White developing and printing course at the Photo Parlour in Nottingham I jumped at it and came back hooked. The whole process of exposing the film, developing it and then printing the images was back in my own hands. I simply had to do some more of this but perhaps not just yet. Once again, I made the mistake of posting my ambitions on social media, and almost instantly was given a Patterson tank and changing bag.

When an opportunity arose to go on a Black and White developing and printing course at the Photo Parlour in Nottingham I jumped at it and came back hooked.

Back on Course

I simply had to buy the chemicals and start developing my own films. Unfortunately, space does not allow a darkroom at home, but scanning of black and white film is far easier than colour, and so far this year I’ve exposed far more black and white film than colour. It just goes to show that when you start a journey you never quite know where you will go on the way.

After the black and white interlude, it was time to get back to colour, remembering that was why I moved into film in the first place. By this time, I had done a lot more reading. I was now much more aware of the lack of latitude with colour reversal films such as Provia and Velvia, and the need, in particular, to avoid overexposing the highlights. I had also finally come to terms with Ansell Adams’ zone system for black and white photography. All of this suggested that I had a need to be able to take more accurate meter readings than the built-in meter could do, particularly spot metering. The Mamiya has a spot metering facility, but waving the camera around to meter from all over the scene isn’t exactly easy or elegant. The next piece of kit added to my collection was, therefore, a second hand Gossen Starlite meter. A long weekend in Wales allowed me to practice the use of the meter. More than anything I found that the best way of metering was to use the EV numbers rather than f stops and shutter speeds. This easily gives an idea of the range of values across the scene and work out if you can capture it all on film without resorting to a ND grad. The fact that the meter has a built-in zone system facility was also a bonus for my black and white work.

Did I really need to get a meter? Possibly not. I compared the values I was getting with those from the built-in meter and they’re pretty much the same. There’s no doubt in my mind though that the meter is easier to use for spot metering, and the EV system makes it easy to see the range of values in an easy to understand, at least for me.

Getting the films back on return I could see an improvement in the exposures, if not in other areas.

Thoughts on the Journey So Far

I was going to call this section ‘Conclusion’, or ‘Journey’s End’, but as I’m sure you’ll all agree there is no end to a photographic journey, and I think we all hope not to reach it. What follows is more of lessons learnt so far, was it worth it, and where to go next.

The most important lesson I’ve learnt so far is that medium format film photography isn’t easy. Although the mechanics of the image capture process is the same as digital, i.e. composition, focus and exposure, the size of the camera and the process of setting means that making the image takes much longer by necessity. But, going back to the beginning, slowing my image creation process down was one of the reasons for me going down this route. If that results in better images it will be worth it.

The second learning point is that having created the image on film, the process of scanning the film such that it can be digitally processed isn’t as easy as you might imagine. This is actually the bit I’ve struggled most with and I’m still a long way from getting consistent results.

The final point is that there is an amazing amount of help and support out there amongst the On Landscape community. I only had to post a query about something on social media for a number of useful tips and answers to come back. I’ve also got to know some of those virtual friends in reality. Without that support, I might easily have given up, when things got hard, particularly with scanning so thanks again.

Has it been worth it? Undoubtedly the answer to that question is yes. Although I’ve still got a considerable way to go before I’m creating the kind of image that inspired me in the first place, I’m defiantly finding the whole process rewarding. It’s given me a greater understanding of the whole photographic process and filled in several of the steps that I had previously been able to jump by going to digital, with its ability to almost make lots of images for free in the hope that somewhere along the line one will be OK. You simply can’t do that with film.

Will I give up on digital? Certainly not. For speed, economy and convenience it certainly can’t be beaten, but as I therapeutic and thought provoking process I’m enjoying medium format much more.