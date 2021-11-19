QT Luong – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a mountain climber, adventurer, and fine art nature and landscape photographer specialising in unique and hard-to-reach locations and subjects, including the highest mountains in Colorado. Matt has climbed the highest 100 mountains in Colorado which is where his love for landscape photography began. Matt produces a podcast dedicated to that love affair called F-Stop Collaborate and Listen Matt's goal for the podcast is to create a space to have meaningful conversations with other landscape photographers all over the world.Matt also follows a very strict code of ethics as a nature photographer.

In 2018, while working with several other photographers to forge the beginnings of the Nature First Photography Alliance from the home of my friends Sarah Marino & Ron Coscorossa, I had the pleasure of being introduced to the work of QT Luong vis-à-vis his book, Treasured Lands, which was prominently featured on Sarah & Ron’s coffee table. The impact that QT Luong’s work had on me was immediate and lasting. There’s certainly something to be said for holding a substantial 400-page book of someone’s photographic works in your hands, regardless of the contents; however, in the case of QT Luong, the work within held special meaning and purpose, which immediately impressed me.

QT Luong was the first person to photograph all 62 National Parks, an impressive feat on its own right; however, he did so with a large format film camera – all with the goal to educate his audience on the historical relevance of the National Parks as well as the importance of their conservation purpose.