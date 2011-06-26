on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Brockwell Park

Max Rush takes us through a year in Landscape Photographs

Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Autumn in the walled garden

I first wandered into Brockwell Park with a camera about five years ago, the park entrance being only a few metres from my front door. Before this it had been nothing more than a pleasant green space to cross on the way to the station at Herne Hill, or the venue for occasional summer picnics. When I could, I traveled to my landscape “home” in mid Wales, photographing the Elan Valley. Although dominated by man-made reservoirs, the Elan Valley is rich in the plant and animal life of wild Britain; every stone there is covered with lichens and painted with watercolour-like mineral stains such that the observant visitor struggles to fully appreciate both the world at their feet and the dramatic scenery of hills, valleys and Victorian dams.

All the park photographs were made using a Bronica SQ 6x6 cm camera and three lenses, 50, 80 and 150mm. The film was Velvia and very little filtration was used, apart from ND grads. Some of the architectural subjects were challenging to photograph without a view camera, but with the particular emphasis on the weather and light, the speed and convenience of roll film made this choice worthwhile. Many exposures were spoiled by dog and dog-walker movement, so the ability to make a few at a time without excessive expense was also valuable.

The prints were made from scans, colour-corrected and prepared myself and printed on Hahnemule Photo Rag paper at Photofusion, my local photographic centre in Brixton.

Brockwell Park:
A Year in Landscape Photographs by Max A Rush

At Carnegie Library
188 Herne Hill Road
SE24 0AG

Throughout September 2011



This article is open to paid and unpaid subscribers so requires at least a free subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information.

  • Ah, square, how I love thee. I find `autumn in the walled garden’ and `bare branches’ particularly pleasant to behold.

  • Living about 10 minutes’ walk from this park, and for 20 years too, I was astonished when I first saw Max’s pictures of it earlier this year. they certainly did “change [my] preconceptions of what London can look like”.

    • Max Rush

      Thanks John, that’s very kind of you. I’m glad and intrigued to see readers of this magazine so close to home – if I can help put Brockwell Park and other parts of London on the country’s aesthetic map alongside the Lake District and Yorkshire, I’ll be very satisfied.

  • Great shots,the Broncia , you and velvia appear to be a winning combination. I find, It is great to be able to photograph a local place, and to be able to see it throughout the year and how it changes through different seasons. Enjoyed this article.

  • David Tolcher

    Lovely set of shots with Autumn in the Walled garden probably the favourite. Very delicate for Velvia.

    • Max Rush

      Thanks David, I think if I’d known how popular that one photograph was going to be when I took it, I’d have had trouble concentrating. I hope it demonstrates what I’ve always believed about fog though, which is that it is one of the most exciting forms of weather to work with. Just been looking at your work by the way as I was in the RHB area about this time last year. They’re very impressive, especially in terms of quality of light and weather. I didn’t manage to produce any pictures there, but have a few from Staithes from the same trip. You could see them if my website wasn’t temporarily down – I’m hoping it’ll reappear in the next few days.

  • Having lived in the “Dulwich Triangle” in the early noughties, am ashamed to say that I never gave Brockwell Park much of a chance (except to visit the great Fish ‘n’ Chips near Herne Hill station) and, instead, turned the other way to go to the parks in Dulwich. I know there is old Lido at Brockwell and hope you have some images of this too..! Very nice article which made me thinks of times gone by and good luck with the exhibition.

  • You’ll be glad to know Olley’s is still going strong!

  • Paul Mitchell

    Excellent set of images and commentary Max. Like one or two others that have commented I too used to live in Sarf London, Camberwell to be exact and to my shame never visited Brockwell Park. Also great to see someone else armed with a Bronnie and Velvia.

  • Joe Cornish

    Max,
    Beautiful work. I started photographing at Thorp Perrow recently, a hopefully long term project, and have discovered after four visits just how difficult it is making strong, atmospheric images in landscaped environments, however lovely they may be. So your work gives me hope, inspiration and a very high benchmark to strive for. Thank-you.

    • Max Rush

      Dear Joe, thank you for such kind words, I’m glad and relieved that something of what I’ve been trying to convey comes across in these small and flawed web reproductions. In many ways, I’ve been working hard to see Brockwell Park as something that it only barely is, while the deeply-ingrained romance of the grand English estate (perhaps from Alice in Wonderland rather than personal experience) is really the true inspiration. I’m not sure how well I’d do with the real thing, although I imagine there would be a danger of letting the architecture do too much of the work. The scale and grandeur of many stately homes is on such a different level from Brockwell Hall that it would be difficult not to just make portraits of the building. Anyway, I’m sure you’ll come to enjoy your project as much as I’ve enjoyed mine. These enclosed landscapes are like stage sets compared with the real countryside, and if you can imagine how you’d like to paint and light them, however lavishly, you can be fairly sure the weather will make it happen one day.

  • I also live very close to this location (denmark hill) and would have gone to see his exhibition but was away on business. I’m glad to see there is another chance to see the work.

    I’ve been inspired by these photos as I find it hard to spare time for trips to the countryside and was looking at ways I could use what’s on my doorstep.

    Thanks!

  • Linda Daley

    I’ve been going to the park since 1978. These are beautiful, thanks for saving these memories

  • Sandy Miller

    What an inspiring collection. I can’t remember when I was so inspired by a single body of work. Like others I love ‘Autumn in the walled garden’ but I was also really struck (sorry!) by ‘Brockwell clock in snowstorm’ and particularly by the soft and beautiful feel of ‘Delicate dawn at the lake’…an absolute beauty and probably one of the pictures that has given me the most pleasure on browsing through all the different articles on this site.

  • Barbara Martin

    I spent much of my childhood playing and swimming in the lido at Brockwell Park in the 50s and 60s. Looks like much has changed, as it does, but I do remember the old clock and playing in the snow there so thank you for the images and I wish I could visit the exhibition they look emotive

