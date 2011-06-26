I first wandered into Brockwell Park with a camera about five years ago, the park entrance being only a few metres from my front door. Before this it had been nothing more than a pleasant green space to cross on the way to the station at Herne Hill, or the venue for occasional summer picnics. When I could, I traveled to my landscape “home” in mid Wales, photographing the Elan Valley. Although dominated by man-made reservoirs, the Elan Valley is rich in the plant and animal life of wild Britain; every stone there is covered with lichens and painted with watercolour-like mineral stains such that the observant visitor struggles to fully appreciate both the world at their feet and the dramatic scenery of hills, valleys and Victorian dams.

All the park photographs were made using a Bronica SQ 6x6 cm camera and three lenses, 50, 80 and 150mm. The film was Velvia and very little filtration was used, apart from ND grads. Some of the architectural subjects were challenging to photograph without a view camera, but with the particular emphasis on the weather and light, the speed and convenience of roll film made this choice worthwhile. Many exposures were spoiled by dog and dog-walker movement, so the ability to make a few at a time without excessive expense was also valuable.

The prints were made from scans, colour-corrected and prepared myself and printed on Hahnemule Photo Rag paper at Photofusion, my local photographic centre in Brixton.

Brockwell Park:

A Year in Landscape Photographs by Max A Rush

At Carnegie Library

188 Herne Hill Road

SE24 0AG

Throughout September 2011