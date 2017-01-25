When it comes to the diversity of the land and the animals that populate it, Romania, my home country and a relatively unknown place among photographers, is probably one of the first among the European countries. Continue reading →

It's hard to describe your own work, but for me, it's landscape because it's about the natural world and my relationship with it and looking at our relationship with the places that we live and visit in the wider sense.

Living just next to Epping Forest I have always been fascinated by images of trees. They can be wonderfully expressive things. Not easy to photograph, though. Too chaotic, seemingly random, difficult to isolate from surroundings.

The question I was asked by an associate when I extolled the rugged beauty of the Rocky Mountains was, "What do you do with it?" implying that some universal utility function needs be applied to any natural landscape or structure, or aesthetic object in order for it to have value.

Trees without leaves show their intricate shapes and fantastic blend of rigidity and flexibility to cope with the wind, water in all its forms, and water's weight.

This latest work entitled Precious Landscapes uses the latest digital camera technology of the 21st century with the 19th century print making process of platinum, palladium and kallitype.

Infrared conversion on a Canon 7D opens up the colour to convey the wild wind resisted by the trunks and tossing the foliage.

