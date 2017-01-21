I spend every day commuting into London, frustrated looking out of the train windows at the moods of the Chilterns. So I decided to see what I could do with my ever present iPhone and a few apps, notably SlowShutter Continue reading →

Waiting for the M25 to clear ready to of to Norfolk, pooped to Farnham Common for the dawn with Paul Mitchell as the forecast was for a cold and frosty morning. Continue reading →

When I received Charlotte’s email asking me to consider writing an End Frame article for On Landscape a swirl of photographs immediately began to spin as if in a washing machine in my mind. Continue reading →

We hope you have the luck and persistence to find your own transformative weather this winter season and we look forward to bringing you the next issue from the Scottish Highlands. Continue reading →

With so much new material flooding our consciousness and social media streams vying for our attention, I thought it might be good to take a step back and look at the whole landscape photo book industry. Continue reading →

Chance and luck occupy a prominent place in the process of artistic creation. Thus painting and photography hold many surprises to one who let accidents, stains or the unexpected happen. Continue reading →

When it comes to the diversity of the land and the animals that populate it, Romania, my home country and a relatively unknown place among photographers, is probably one of the first among the European countries. Continue reading →

Latest News

Launch of Flickr Group Charlotte Britton | Posted Today we have launched our Flickr group for OnLandscape readers to share and comment on photographs. Please do join the group and start uploading your Spring photos!

Put Your Questions to Hans Strand Tim Parkin | Posted We’re interviewing Hans Strand in a couple of days time and we’d like you to submit a few questions for us to ask. Just drop us an email, tweet or facebook post or add a comment to this news item.

New Images from Michael Kenna Tim Parkin | Posted Michael Kenna has posted a bunch of new images on his ‘recent images’ page, 44 in total drawn from his South Korean work that he was seen taking in the recent video preview we posted. Well worth a look.

Frank Gohlke Interview Tim Parkin | Posted Terrain magazine have an interview with author and photographer Frank Gohlke (Wikipedia). Gohlke always has something interesting to say and you can read another interview at the Smithsonian magazine and a video interview on You Tube of the accommodating nature exhibition. /via Terrain.org

Artist or Photographer Tim Parkin | Posted Mike Johnston writes on the words photographer and artist and suggests that a key aspect is that of limiting the exposure of ones images. Well worth a read. He mentions the idea of our photographs not being truly ‘ours’ until Continue reading →

Squaring the Circle Tim Parkin | Posted Living in the dark forests of the Swedish Småland, Shagbagboy (Gustav Sandstedt) creates beautiful circular images and has built a website from his instagram feed that shows them off in a novel and visually refreshing way. Click on the image below to visit Continue reading →

Hyper Arid Landscapes Tim Parkin | Posted For the past fifteen years, National Geographic photographer, George Steinmetz, has been photographing many of the world’s “hyperarid” regions as part of an upcoming book, called Desert Air. A video /via Faded and Blurred