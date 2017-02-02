on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Why I love my iPhone for landscape photography

I think that the French painter and sculptor Jean Dubuffet (1901-1985) would approve of the iPhone in the making of art. Dubuffet eschewed traditional aesthetics in favour of what eventually became known as art brut, or outsider art. Continue reading

Issue 131 PDF

We’ve an interesting riposte to Mike Chisholm’s (intentionally) controversial article a couple of issues ago. Mike’s premise was that Landscape Photography is a dying husk of a genre and there is little left to be original with. Joe’s eloquent response provides the necessary counterpoint to the article Continue reading

The Death of Landscape Photography is greatly exaggerated

While it is fair to identify that there are derived patterns and stylistic elements in landscape photography, “imitation” if you wish to be pejorative, the same could be said of all art forms, which build on and develop from established frameworks. Continue reading

Gale Warning

Infrared conversion on a Canon 7D opens up the colour to convey the wild wind resisted by the trunks and tossing the foliage.

Rocky Mountain Pursuit Of “Aboutness”

The question I was asked by an associate when I extolled the rugged beauty of the Rocky Mountains was, “What do you do with it?” implying that some universal utility function needs be applied to any natural landscape or structure, or aesthetic object in order for it to have value. Continue reading

Frank Gohlke Interview

Terrain magazine have an interview with author and photographer Frank Gohlke (Wikipedia). Gohlke always has something interesting to say and you can read another interview at the Smithsonian magazine and a video interview on You Tube of the accommodating nature exhibition. /via Terrain.org

Hyper Arid Landscapes

For the past fifteen years, National Geographic photographer, George Steinmetz, has been photographing many of the world’s “hyperarid” regions as part of an upcoming book, called Desert Air. A video /via Faded and Blurred

Our downloable issue is a dedicated design to make the most of the articles and photography. It's configured for to be equally at home on a home computer, laptop or tablet/ipad. At over a hundred pages long, each issue is more like a ebook than a magazine.

