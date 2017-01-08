The way I choose to use foreground has had a profound impact on the overall composition of many of my wider landscape shots bringing me to realise that I very often employ my own ‘rule of fifths’. Continue reading →
Since inviting conceptual blending into my photographic process, I now make photographs about the land and my independent—and ever-evolving—relationship and connection with it versus simply images of the land. Continue reading →
During our Meeting of Minds Conference held at The Rheged Centre from the 18-20th November 2016, we ran a community exhibition. Each of the delegates was invited to submit an image into the exhibition which was to be exhibited in Continue reading →
Endframe: Upper Torridon, Winter Dawn by Joe Cornish
We will be hosting an image critique webinar where David and Joe will talk about 3 of the other’s images on line. ‘Critique’ may be the wrong choice of words… but expect a lively debate on composition and why Continue reading →
We are getting ready for The Photography Show , 1st – 4th March, at NEC with a launch of an OnLandscape branded Lee filter kit with Linhof Studio. Andrew Nadolski and David Tolcher will be representing us on stand E50/51 Continue reading →
David Baker’s “Sea Fever” project has produced a wonderful book (reviewed in issue 69) and he is exhibiting the work at the Harbour Lights Cinema Gallery in Southampton over the next month (6th February to 4th March) Info We are Continue reading →
Q&A Webinar with David Ward Tuesday 11th February, 8pm GMT We are delighted to be running a live Q&A with David Ward. What’s your burning question? Whether your question is around composition, locations, publishing books, or anything else, this is Continue reading →
In conjunction with the UK premiere of Terry Abraham’s film “Life of a Mountain – Scafell Pike” on Saturday 10th May, Cumbria’s Rheged Centre has teamed up with On Landscape to host a weekend exhibition on 10-11 May 2014 celebrating Continue reading →
Tuesday 28th January, 8pm, GMT Getting feedback on your photography is critical to your progression as a photographer. For most photographers this typically happens when they meet up with some friends on when they post images on Flickr but from Continue reading →
In the previous webinar we ran, Doug talked about how to make images using ICM. In the next issue of On Landscape we will be including a video taken when our editor spent an afternoon with Doug out in Clumber Continue reading →
We’re starting a new On Landscape feature where we’ll be inviting photographers along to provide feedback on submitted photographs. Getting feedback on your photography is critical to your progression as a photographer. For most photographers this typically happens when they Continue reading →
The entry deadline is approaching for the Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2013, the annual photographic competition celebrating nature, wildlife and landscape photography in Scotland. The competition invites entries of images taken in Scotland by professional or amateur photographers from around Continue reading →
We’re starting a new On Landscape feature where we’ll be inviting photographers along to provide feedback on submitted photographs. Getting feedback on your photography is critical to your progression as a photographer. For most photographers this typically happens when they Continue reading →
Mike Curry teaches and lectures in landscape photography and each of the photographs in this collection has been taken whilst on the way to, or returning from, one of his photography classes. “I am delighted to be showing these recent Continue reading →
In this hour long webinar we’ll be covering: Creative landscape photography ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) Multiple Exposures Demonstrating the techniques used in texturing images in Photoshop Doug Chinnery is a full-time professional teacher, writer and photographer specialising in leading digital Continue reading →
Join us on the 23rd July 8.30pm for a webinar with David Clapp. In his latest articles for On Landscape David talks through colour management using Lightroom and Photoshop. We’ll be looking at colour management issues plus other subjects in this hour Continue reading →
Jeremy Moore will be exhibiting a selection of landscape photographs from the book ‘Wales at Waters Edge’. The book was published in collaboration with Jon Gower as the author. Jeremy said ‘The intention of this project was to illuminate both Wales Continue reading →
Steven Donaldson will be exhibiting a selection of landscapes and seascapes, simply entitled “Light on Land and Sea”, in addition to photographs from his years working in the oil and gas industry. In Steven’s own words.. “Landscapes have been a passion Continue reading →
Sam Jones will be exhibiting some of here black and white images of the Isle of Mull at the “An Tobar” Arts Centre, Tobermory, 2 May – 28 June 2013. Who possesses this landscape? – The man who bought it Continue reading →
Toshio Shibata is currently being exhibited in the Landmark exhibition that we reviewed last issue and we thought you might be interested in an interview in Eyecurious magazine which you can read here. We’re currently waiting on delivery of a Continue reading →
Our roving reporter David Clapp has dropped us a line from Patagonia where he’s currently filming tutorial videos about the 6D camera for Canon Europe. Last Autumn David was producing a set of videos in the Lake District and the Continue reading →
On Tuesday 16th April, 7.30 – 8.30pm we will be running a live Q&A with Joe Cornish and David Ward on Facebook. Just join us online on Facebook at the right time and add your question to our wall and we’ll Continue reading →
To and from Greenwich, an exhibition of photographs by Mike Curry. The Greenwich Gallery, Linear House, Peyton Place, Greenwich, London, SE10 8RS Runs up to 31st March. Mike commented “The initial appearance of the collection of photos in To and From Greenwich is Continue reading →
Well Fujifilm have done it again – the announcement that Velvia 50 was being killed off last year caused much consternation (even to the point where the venerable David Ward took a Canon 1DX to Iceland!) and also much stockpiling. Continue reading →
The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) international environmental photographer of the year competition recognises photographers that bring awareness to environmental and social issues. Highlighting communities and ecosystems that are struggling with changing climates The exhibition runs from10th April Continue reading →
Over 60 photographs, taken from the legendary 1910 British Antarctic expedition, led by Captain Robert Falcon Scott. This will be the largest and most varied exhibition of Ponting prints ever staged in London. All are platinum prints, produced using the Continue reading →
Venue: Somerset House, London. East Wing Galleries, East Wing. Terrace Rooms & Courtyard Rooms, South Wing Date: 14 March – 28 April 2013 Daily 10.00-18.00, Free admission This novel exhibition will be the first of its kind anywhere to show both the Continue reading →
Co-director of On Landscape, highly esteemed landscape photographer and published author will be welcomed by Folkestone Camera Club, to give a lecture entitled, “The View Finder” on Saturday 11th May. Joe has been travelling recently and will be bringing fresh Continue reading →
We wouldn’t normally use the news to promote workshops and tours (although we may build a section for this in the future) but as the two leaders of this tour are two of our main writers (and a partner in Continue reading →
This exhibition is at The Watchtower Gallery, Berwick upon Tweed. It runs from Saturday 23rd February to Friday 22nd March, 2013. Opening reception Saturday 23rd February. Seaworks is a term Paul Kenny uses to define an ongoing body of work made on Continue reading →
CamRanger is the only product that allows near complete wireless control of your Canon or Nikon DSLR directly from your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch. Competition now closed – winner to be announced next issue.
One of the problems with using full frame lenses on a cropped sensors is that your focal length is ‘increased’ by the same amount so if you use a ‘normal’ 50mm lens on a 1.6x crop sensor it becomes a Continue reading →
The National Maritime Museum has organised an afternoon of talks in association with their current Ansel Adams exhibition. Entitled “Oceans, Landscapes and the Lens”, it brings together Michael Marten, Paul Gilson, Roshini Kempadoo and Harriet Hawkins plus experts on the sea Continue reading →
Michael Kenna has posted a bunch of new images on his ‘recent images’ page, 44 in total drawn from his South Korean work that he was seen taking in the recent video preview we posted. Well worth a look.
So much going on in London at the moment so, if you get a chance, visit the Photography Past and Present exhibition at The National Gallery. The exhibition explores early photography from the mid-19th century and takes a provocative look Continue reading →
Don’t forget to visit the National Maritime Museum before 28th April 2013, for a chance to see over 100 original prints from this master of landscape photography. A chance to see his art from a fascinating new angle, for those of you Continue reading →
There is a fascinating exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts that will be of interest to landscape photographers. David Ward feels that “Constable, Gainsborough and Turner virtually set the agenda for landscape and that their use of light and Continue reading →
If you are in London before the New Year (ends on 2nd January 2013) do have a look at Michael Kenna’s graphic monochrome landscapes at the Chris Beetle’s Fine Photographs gallery. David Ward reviews the exhibition in Issue 50, On Continue reading →
What is on your Christmas present book list? We know there will be plenty of books (because there always are) so tell us which ones you would like to find in your Christmas stocking? Or under the tree if Continue reading →
Tim Parkin will be interviewing Joe Cornish mid December, what would you like to hear from Joe? Please let us know if you have any questions you would like Tim to ask or if there are any topics you would Continue reading →
Terrain magazine have an interview with author and photographer Frank Gohlke (Wikipedia). Gohlke always has something interesting to say and you can read another interview at the Smithsonian magazine and a video interview on You Tube of the accommodating nature exhibition. /via Terrain.org
Mike Johnston writes on the words photographer and artist and suggests that a key aspect is that of limiting the exposure of ones images. Well worth a read. He mentions the idea of our photographs not being truly ‘ours’ until Continue reading →
The photo-eye blog looks at a new book by Richard Misrach and Kate Orff that looks at the ecological effects of the industry. The interesting aspect is that this is a fusion of social research and social documentary landscape photography Continue reading →
Full time dad, police officer and keen landscape photographer John Irvine is holding a landscape photography exhibition showing images from the West Lothian area, the East Lothian coastline, the Trossachs and NW Scotland. Dates: 15th & 16th December 2012 Open: 10am Continue reading →
A series of videos from the National Media Museum’s video channel on Vimeo interviewing some contemporary landscape/social documentary luminaries such as Ian Beesley, Edmund Clark, John Davies, Simon Roberts. The final part of the video talks about the touring exhibitions but you Continue reading →
Ireland based landscape and nature photographer Carsten Krieger is proud to announce the launch of his new book “Ireland’s Coast”. Almost 4 years of traveling around the island of Ireland, by car, boat and foot, has produced a stunning collection Continue reading →
One of the most interesting cameras to be unveiled at Photokina was the Sony RX1. It could certainly be labeled as revolutionary rather than evolutionary. Featuring a fixed 35mm Zeiss F/2 lens it is the smallest full frame 35mm camera Continue reading →
“Writer Edgar Allen Beam asked Leshko: What have you learned from the success of Elderly Animals that might help other photographers with long-term projects? Her advice applies to so many photographers struggling with their long-term, personal series that we wanted Continue reading →
A new series of books called ‘Returning Home’ to accompany the Poppit Sands work. Michael Jackson lives and works in South Wales – 30 minutes away from Poppit Sands beach in Pembrokeshire. His work at Poppit Sands is a continual Continue reading →
Michael Kenna has a new video in the works entitled “Letter from Shinan”. I get the feeling it’s going to be Korean only marketed but should get an import I imagine. Looks interesting. Click on the image below (of a Continue reading →
Living in the dark forests of the Swedish Småland, Shagbagboy (Gustav Sandstedt) creates beautiful circular images and has built a website from his instagram feed that shows them off in a novel and visually refreshing way. Click on the image below to visit Continue reading →
For the past fifteen years, National Geographic photographer, George Steinmetz, has been photographing many of the world’s “hyperarid” regions as part of an upcoming book, called Desert Air. A video /via Faded and Blurred
Courtesy of colleagues from the states we have a youtube video from Bammo and Weapons of Mass Production that really shows how lens test should be done. We can’t recommend the final elimination round though! http://bammonation.com/pick-dslr-lens-womp/ via the Land Photo Continue reading →
In what is approaching the realms of science fiction the world’s first 3D printing photo booth is set to open for a limited time in Harajuku, Japan. From November 24 to January 14, 2013, people with reservations can go and Continue reading →
The NPR (National Public Radio) website has a brief article discussing the current zeitgeist in landscape photography. Triggered by a thought provoking article on Flak Photo called “Looking at the Land”. They ask a few people about including Alison Nordstrom, Continue reading →
Matt Malloy of Ontario, Canada has managed to combine the current trend of timelapse photography with the possibilities that Photoshop provides and has created something fairly new. Taking bits of the images from each frame of the timelapse he builds Continue reading →
It could be that the D800 is the end of the current MF back system We’ve seen a lot of cameras come and go in the last few years and only a few have been real game changers. Continue reading →
Travelling to the end of the world is not an easy task, and South Georgia certainly qualifies for this category. First, you need to cross 1850km of open water from the southern tip of South America over the Scotia Sea Continue reading →
Sheer populousness is often a sign that something has peaked, and that its exciting, pioneering days are over. Given how varied the world is, and how different people are, I wondered: why do so many landscape photographs look exactly the same Continue reading →
