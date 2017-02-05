on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Photography and The Wonder of Life

By asking photographers why they photograph I learned that many are unable to clearly articulate their reasons; and among those who do cite such reasons, I am often intrigued by the diversity of answers. Continue reading

Why I love my iPhone for landscape photography

I think that the French painter and sculptor Jean Dubuffet (1901-1985) would approve of the iPhone in the making of art. Dubuffet eschewed traditional aesthetics in favour of what eventually became known as art brut, or outsider art. Continue reading

Issue 131 PDF

We’ve an interesting riposte to Mike Chisholm’s (intentionally) controversial article a couple of issues ago. Mike’s premise was that Landscape Photography is a dying husk of a genre and there is little left to be original with. Joe’s eloquent response provides the necessary counterpoint to the article Continue reading

The Death of Landscape Photography is greatly exaggerated

While it is fair to identify that there are derived patterns and stylistic elements in landscape photography, “imitation” if you wish to be pejorative, the same could be said of all art forms, which build on and develop from established frameworks. Continue reading

Gale Warning

Infrared conversion on a Canon 7D opens up the colour to convey the wild wind resisted by the trunks and tossing the foliage.

Frank Gohlke Interview

Terrain magazine have an interview with author and photographer Frank Gohlke (Wikipedia). Gohlke always has something interesting to say and you can read another interview at the Smithsonian magazine and a video interview on You Tube of the accommodating nature exhibition. /via Terrain.org

Hyper Arid Landscapes

For the past fifteen years, National Geographic photographer, George Steinmetz, has been photographing many of the world’s “hyperarid” regions as part of an upcoming book, called Desert Air. A video /via Faded and Blurred

Our downloable issue is a dedicated design to make the most of the articles and photography. It's configured for to be equally at home on a home computer, laptop or tablet/ipad. At over a hundred pages long, each issue is more like a ebook than a magazine.

    on The Death of Landscape Photography is greatly exaggerated

    What a fantastic exchange! And thank you, Joe, for the kind endorsement. Among the things often lost in such discussions is that photography still is, to many, considered a means of representing "reality," when in fact it is a means of representing (or misrepresenting) appearances. These are not the same thing. Reality [...]

    - Guy Tal, 21:58 3rd Feb

    on Brockwell Park

    I spent much of my childhood playing and swimming in the lido at Brockwell Park in the 50s and 60s. Looks like much has changed, as it does, but I do remember the old clock and playing in the snow there so thank you for the images and I wish I [...]

    - Barbara Martin, 22:27 2nd Feb

    on Why I love my iPhone for landscape photography

    Wonderful images and some interesting thoughts! Thanks for sharing these with us! For me the phone is my "everyday camera" - which usually means "picking out interesting details in not so interesting places"... Wide-angle wouldn't be my preferred focal length for that, but the small sensors allow close focussing to make [...]

    - Tilman Paulin, 20:58 2nd Feb

