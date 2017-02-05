Trees without leaves show their intricate shapes and fantastic blend of rigidity and flexibility to cope with the wind, water in all its forms, and water’s weight. Continue reading →

This latest work entitled Precious Landscapes uses the latest digital camera technology of the 21st century with the 19th century print making process of platinum, palladium and kallitype. Continue reading →

Infrared conversion on a Canon 7D opens up the colour to convey the wild wind resisted by the trunks and tossing the foliage.

While it is fair to identify that there are derived patterns and stylistic elements in landscape photography, “imitation” if you wish to be pejorative, the same could be said of all art forms, which build on and develop from established frameworks. Continue reading →

We’ve an interesting riposte to Mike Chisholm’s (intentionally) controversial article a couple of issues ago. Mike’s premise was that Landscape Photography is a dying husk of a genre and there is little left to be original with. Joe’s eloquent response provides the necessary counterpoint to the article Continue reading →

I think that the French painter and sculptor Jean Dubuffet (1901-1985) would approve of the iPhone in the making of art. Dubuffet eschewed traditional aesthetics in favour of what eventually became known as art brut, or outsider art. Continue reading →

By asking photographers why they photograph I learned that many are unable to clearly articulate their reasons; and among those who do cite such reasons, I am often intrigued by the diversity of answers. Continue reading →

Latest News

Launch of Flickr Group Charlotte Britton | Posted Today we have launched our Flickr group for OnLandscape readers to share and comment on photographs. Please do join the group and start uploading your Spring photos!

Put Your Questions to Hans Strand Tim Parkin | Posted We’re interviewing Hans Strand in a couple of days time and we’d like you to submit a few questions for us to ask. Just drop us an email, tweet or facebook post or add a comment to this news item.

New Images from Michael Kenna Tim Parkin | Posted Michael Kenna has posted a bunch of new images on his ‘recent images’ page, 44 in total drawn from his South Korean work that he was seen taking in the recent video preview we posted. Well worth a look.

Frank Gohlke Interview Tim Parkin | Posted Terrain magazine have an interview with author and photographer Frank Gohlke (Wikipedia). Gohlke always has something interesting to say and you can read another interview at the Smithsonian magazine and a video interview on You Tube of the accommodating nature exhibition. /via Terrain.org

Artist or Photographer Tim Parkin | Posted Mike Johnston writes on the words photographer and artist and suggests that a key aspect is that of limiting the exposure of ones images. Well worth a read. He mentions the idea of our photographs not being truly ‘ours’ until Continue reading →

Squaring the Circle Tim Parkin | Posted Living in the dark forests of the Swedish Småland, Shagbagboy (Gustav Sandstedt) creates beautiful circular images and has built a website from his instagram feed that shows them off in a novel and visually refreshing way. Click on the image below to visit Continue reading →

Hyper Arid Landscapes Tim Parkin | Posted For the past fifteen years, National Geographic photographer, George Steinmetz, has been photographing many of the world’s “hyperarid” regions as part of an upcoming book, called Desert Air. A video /via Faded and Blurred