on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Latest Articles

The Death of Landscape Photography is greatly exaggerated

| Posted Lichen, Anna Booth

yy

While it is fair to identify that there are derived patterns and stylistic elements in landscape photography, “imitation” if you wish to be pejorative, the same could be said of all art forms, which build on and develop from established frameworks. Continue reading

Gale Warning

| Posted Gale Warning-4

yy

Infrared conversion on a Canon 7D opens up the colour to convey the wild wind resisted by the trunks and tossing the foliage.

Rocky Mountain Pursuit Of “Aboutness”

| Posted GLR_6864

yy

The question I was asked by an associate when I extolled the rugged beauty of the Rocky Mountains was, “What do you do with it?” implying that some universal utility function needs be applied to any natural landscape or structure, or aesthetic object in order for it to have value. Continue reading

Thomas Peck’s Critiques

| Posted Rocks and Old Oak

yy

Living just next to Epping Forest I have always been fascinated by images of trees. They can be wonderfully expressive things. Not easy to photograph, though. Too chaotic, seemingly random, difficult to isolate from surroundings. Continue reading

Latest News

Frank Gohlke Interview

| Posted Frank-Gohlke-388

Terrain magazine have an interview with author and photographer Frank Gohlke (Wikipedia). Gohlke always has something interesting to say and you can read another interview at the Smithsonian magazine and a video interview on You Tube of the accommodating nature exhibition. /via Terrain.org

Hyper Arid Landscapes

| Posted George-Steinmetz

For the past fifteen years, National Geographic photographer, George Steinmetz, has been photographing many of the world’s “hyperarid” regions as part of an upcoming book, called Desert Air. A video /via Faded and Blurred

Our downloable issue is a dedicated design to make the most of the articles and photography. It's configured for to be equally at home on a home computer, laptop or tablet/ipad. At over a hundred pages long, each issue is more like a ebook than a magazine.

Latest Comments

    on Jan Bainar

    Excellent work from a seemingly very mature young photographer!

    - Adam Pierzchala, 23:28 15th Jan

    on It Takes Two

    Colleen, thank you for such a stimulating, thought provoking and practical article. I love the ideas you propose and will give this much thought (and practice). Your images are inspirational too. Thank you.

    - Doug Chinnery, 22:35 15th Jan

    on New Venture

    Some beautiful work Matt and many thanks for the shout out!

    - Colin Bell, 16:32 12th Jan

sponsored by ..


Latest Articles

 

on landscape Join the conversation

    on Jan Bainar

    Excellent work from a seemingly very mature young photographer!

    - Adam Pierzchala, 23:28 15th Jan

    on It Takes Two

    Colleen, thank you for such a stimulating, thought provoking and practical article. I love the ideas you propose and will give this much thought (and practice). Your images are inspirational too. Thank you.

    - Doug Chinnery, 22:35 15th Jan

    on New Venture

    Some beautiful work Matt and many thanks for the shout out!

    - Colin Bell, 16:32 12th Jan

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL