Michael Bollino

In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

The emphasis on going to university or college used to be about getting an education, then choices seemed to be as much about the social side of it (though that was always there) but I wonder if we ever really stop to think about how the people that we meet influence and even change us – or have the potential to. It’s good to hear Michael reflect on this and how much he gained both at the time and subsequently. He talks eloquently about the benefits of nature, his mindset when making images and his own approach to photography.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up and what your early interests were?

Sure. I grew up in the state of Maryland close to Washington D.C. before relocating to the Pacific Northwest in my early twenties. Throughout my life I’ve always had fairly intense passions, activities I dove into with a real intent to become as good as I possibly could become at them. Then during my freshman year of college, I met a friend who introduced me to the outdoors. Discovering the natural world changed the direction of my life. I was immediately hooked. Each break from college my friends and I would drive out to the Rocky Mountains, the Pacific Northwest, or to New England during winters to climb, backpack, and just be in nature. That period was a pretty magical time. I learned a lot about myself, pushed through some boundaries, and gained a lot of confidence. I owe a lot to that friend from college. I have no idea how my life would have turned out if I hadn't met him. For two summers I worked in Olympic National Park. My roommate, there was a photographer who had this contraption called a tripod and shot slide film. I was amazed at his images of creeks and waterfalls and I would pepper him with questions. At the time the technical details around the aperture, shutter speed, and exposure seemed too complicated, but he did make me realise that with a little bit of knowledge and the right set up, great images were a real possibility.

You’ve referred to the transformative effect that discovering the natural world had upon you, aged eighteen. Was there any one particular moment, or place, that prompted this and did it change your plans at all?

I feel there were a series of small events punctuated by a few big moments that all worked together to shape my life into something new and unexpected. All of them involved either being in nature or challenging myself in the natural world. There was one powerful moment early on which immediately strengthened my resolve to keep nature as a focal point in my life. I was climbing Washington State’s Mount Rainier when an incredible sunrise rendered me speechless. We were crossing a large expanse of glacier when the first rays of sun poked above the horizon. This otherworldly wash of vibrant sunrise colour swept over us, quickly transforming the snow and ice from this dull white-blue into a glowing red-orange punctuated by millions of sparkles.

I looked south and saw clouds far below and a dotted line of volcanoes extending hundreds of miles into Oregon. It was a moment of absolute awe. I was from suburban Maryland. I had no mental schema for this experience. I had no idea this was even possible, but there I was at 21 years old knowing this was something I desperately wanted to experience many more times in my life.

I’m a firm believer in nature’s ability to impact people’s lives in both large and small ways. As I mentioned before I have no idea how my own life would have turned out if I hadn’t discovered nature. I really don’t. I surely would not have moved across the country, climbed, travelled, or even found photography. I wouldn’t have experienced so many deeply moving moments which connected me to the world, and I wouldn’t have met so many incredible, vibrant, and inspiring people. What I do know is I was an unassured, rudderless, and slightly depressed young person. Engaging in outdoor activities provided me with opportunities to become self-sufficient, to handle adversity and discomfort, to plan and execute, to problem solve, and to become confident while making critical decisions. This has benefited me in all areas of my life. Connecting with nature also led me to focus much of my college coursework on subjects such as meteorology, climatology, and geomorphology. I just wanted to learn as much as possible about nature so I could better understand the context of what I was seeing.

Nature doesn’t need to drastically reshape a person’s life to exert real benefits. I view humans as having a very frayed relationship with nature. Our species spent its first 200,000 years directly connected to nature yet, historically speaking, it’s only been very recently that we have managed to relegate nature to the periphery of our day to day lives. But what we haven’t lost is our physiological and psychological connection to nature. It’s well established that going into nature reduces cortisol levels, lowers blood pressure, increases focus, lowers anxiety, helps us problem solve, increases a person’s perception of well-being and happiness, and increases positive social interactions with others. Spend a few days in the wilderness and your I.Q actually goes up, albeit temporarily. There are these incredible studies contrasting outcomes of city dwellers who live next to green spaces with those who don’t. Similar results can be seen in rates of healing for hospital patients whose windows overlook a natural setting versus patients who look out over a cityscape. So there is a ton of evidence pointing to nature being a vital ingredient for a happy human life. Humans have not outgrown the need for nature even if modern society tries to convince us otherwise every single day. So in my eyes, I believe understanding what it means to be fully human also means being aware of our deeply rooted connection to the natural world. Going into nature is not about escapism. Going into nature is going home. It’s a way to experience and reconnect to our foundational reality.

When did you become interested in photography? Did anyone (photographers, artists or individuals) or anything, in particular, inspire you, or drive you forward at that point, or subsequently?

I discovered photography at the same time I started pursuing outdoor activities. After my freshman year in college, I went on my first long road trip through the states of Colorado and Wyoming. For the first time I saw snow-capped mountains in summer and wildlife such as moose and bears and it blew me away. I carried a point and shoot film camera, as I did on all of those early trips, eagerly photographing everything I saw. I was so wide-eyed. Once back home those images became important reminders of those trips. So from the beginning, I viewed photographs as important reminders of powerful personal experiences. This connection between nature, experience, and photography became stronger and stronger over time.

Then in 2000, I decided to go to Nepal to trek for two months. It was time to purchase my first real camera. I wanted to learn not just how to use the camera but also how to create images which went beyond mere documentation. I thought back to those conversations with my roommate in Olympic National Park. I was aware of Galen Rowell’s work, a renowned mountaineer and leading adventure and nature photographer at the time. I purchased his book Mountain Light, which showcases an image followed by an associated essay discussing his technical and compositional choices while creating the image. I learned a ton from that book and his voice was in the back of my mind as I hiked through the Himalayas. The images I brought home were a significant improvement over previous efforts. Looking back, that trip to the Himalayas truly lit the fire to learn more about photography and to pursue it more passionately. I wanted to start creating images with more visual impact.

Where does the balance now lie between adventure and photography? Which now takes precedent and provides impetus?

I’d say over the past ten years outings for the sake of personal adventures, such as longer backpacking trips, mountaineering, or overseas treks, have become less common while shorter photography oriented trips have stepped in to fill the void. One reason is I started a family so didn’t have as much time for longer trips. But even before that I already began placing more value on photography than I did going on trips for personal experiences alone. I realised that what I truly sought was witnessing moments of absolute awe and wonder while immersed in spectacular nature. Those moments also happened to be very conducive to the creation of engaging images. So by the time my son was born my inspiration for going into nature was noticeably shifting from that of achieving some kind of goal to one where I wanted to witness and capture awe-striking beauty.

How important for you is the experience (of exploring, of being, of feeling) relative to the result? Do you think that at times we run the risk of diminishing our encounters with nature by being obsessed with image ‘capture’ and by being in a hurry to progress (both in the sense of accessing and moving through the landscape, and improving our skillset)?

This is a fantastic question, one I’ve given quite a bit of thought to over the past several years. For me, the experience of creating is very important and has become more so every year. I go into nature, and photograph in the manner I do, for two general reasons. The first is to produce satisfying images. The second is to produce a satisfying mindset. Diving deep into the creative process has the ability to bring forward a profound sense of awareness and absorption within my surroundings. I approach a day of photography with the intention of remaining open and receptive. I wait for a little bit of visual interest to spark my curiosity, I explore its potential, and then move on until the next bit of inspiration reveals itself. This continuous and fluid process draws me ever more deeply into a mindset which is at once intuitive, reactive, spontaneous, fresh, reckless, and, most importantly, deeply engaging. At times my inner dialogue becomes incredibly quiet and I enter this space where it feels as though the nature around me, the ever evolving moment, and myself become entangled. Nothing else exists.

As for running the risk of diminishing our encounters with nature because of wanting to progress quickly or capture a certain image, I believe there is a real risk to nature but not so much to the photographer. Wanting to progress quickly and produce striking wow inducing images is a natural developmental stage for many photographers.

As for running the risk of diminishing our encounters with nature because of wanting to progress quickly or capture a certain image, I believe there is a real risk to nature but not so much to the photographer. Wanting to progress quickly and produce striking wow inducing images is a natural developmental stage for many photographers. As long as photographers respect and value nature, starting with following the Nature First principles, there’s no real harm in this approach. The biggest risk is how so many photographers are treating nature as a commodity, a place you go only to produce content. I think we’ve all seen the damage to an area once it becomes discovered on social media and the masses of photographers, each with varying levels of awareness and ethics, start trashing the place. I hope increased awareness will begin to reverse this trend but that waits to be seen.

You’ve travelled widely, but have increasingly focussed on areas closer to home - the Pacific Northwest and also the desert Southwest. What is it about these that feeds your soul, and what discoveries have you made? (about photography, place or self, or something else…!)

The Pacific Northwest has played a huge role in my development as a photographer. It’s a photographer’s paradise so naturally became a popular location for nature and landscape photography. In a way, it played a key role in the evolution of modern digital landscape photography. During the late 2000s and early 2010s, many modern techniques were developed, adopted, and refined, with a handful of photographers leading the way (I was not part of that select group). The nature and landscape community felt smaller and more closely knit. There just weren’t that many of us out there, at least compared with today. Video tutorials had yet to become commonplace so learning involved either scouring online forums such as Nature Photographers Network for information or by bouncing ideas off photography friends while in the field. It was an exciting period to be a photographer and there was this small sense of being part of a burgeoning movement. Everything felt fresh and exciting. Since that time the role the Pacific Northwest plays may have diminished but not before leaving its mark.

So what is it about these two regions which feeds my soul? Both allow me to visit nature seemingly untouched by humanity. That’s one reason I love backpacking so much. With a day’s worth of walking, you can be surrounded by nothing but nature as nature intended it. It’s hard to put into words just how powerful this feeling can be.

When I first looked through your website, I was especially drawn to your images of trees and this is reflected in the images we’ve chosen. Looking through your recent work it seems like the character of individual trees, and tree groups, is something that you’re increasingly interested in?

Trees and forests have definitely become more of a focal point for my photography over the past three years or so. Trees are also the one subject which can be found in both the Pacific Northwest and the desert Southwest, so they act as a connection between these two regions. In many ways, the emerging importance of trees in my portfolio is more a reflection of a change in my approach to photography. What I find interesting about trees is searching for ways to combine visual elements, such as the sweeping lines created by branches, punches of colour and shape in the leaves, and textures found in all parts of a tree, into a cohesive composition.

I have a natural inclination towards semi-chaotic compositions which lack a razor sharp sense of perfection, and trees are perfect for this. Photographing trees also offers endless possibilities. There’s always a better composition just over there, right? This helps me stay curious and fully engaged. I do want to mention that trees may have become too much of a “go to” subject for me. I might be relying on them too much and there’s a risk of closing myself off from other opportunities. What am I going to do with this new insight? Don’t know. Sometimes it’s enough just to be aware of this fact and let things progress as they may.

You’ve said that ‘the best images are the ones I don’t know exist yet’, but will you choose 2 or 3 photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you, or your experience of making them?

Sure. I believe it starts with a preference for not knowing what image or images I’ll come home with after a day of photography. Instead, I enjoy observing the general mood of the area I’m photographing, paying attention to any element which grabs my attention and how it interacts with other elements and the given light and weather conditions. I gather this information until it leads me to something interesting to photograph. I’ve found the resulting images tend to be more personal, less formulaic, and relatively unique compared to others in my portfolio. Operating in this way keeps photography exciting and gives me energy. I tend not to place much emphasis on scouting or previsualization, at least not as those terms are commonly used. I love spontaneous creativity, and believe novel experience can be a powerful catalyst for creativity. It’s just really enjoyable to observe and respond. What is this area offering me? What is the day offering me? I believe all those little visual inputs I’ve gathered over the years work to create a storehouse for ideas and concepts which I can then draw upon whenever the right conditions come along, much like a desert seed may lay dormant for decades waiting for specific conditions before germinating.

Radiance

The first image which comes to mind is “Radiance”. The general plan for the morning was to photograph a large glaciated volcano. By the time I reached the trailhead a deep layer of fog obscured both the mountain and the subalpine forest where I was hiking. The rising sun caused the fog to lower and break, revealing the mountain in its full glory. It was an absolutely stunning sight. I spent some time photographing that scene before becoming aware of the sun burning through the dense fog behind me. That’s where the real magic resided. The quality of light, the density level of the fog, and varied heights and arrangement of subalpine trees combined perfectly. When I unzipped my tent that morning I had no preconceived notion that this particular image would be the one I captured. And, to me, that’s beautiful and exhilarating. In many ways I view my role as a photographer as to stay aware enough to take advantage of brief moments of inspiration as they present themselves. If I had a mindset fixed solely on creating a better image of the mountain rising above the fog then I surely would have missed capturing one of my favourite images from my own work.

Shimmer

Another image is “Shimmer”. Some friends and I had backpacked high into Washington State’s Cascade mountain range to photograph the golden larches, one of the few conifers which turn colour and drop their needles in autumn. I had spent several fall seasons photographing larches so had a host of ideas floating around my head on how to capture them under various lighting conditions and so on and so on. However, using a grouping of backlit larches standing like a family set against a high mountain wall while an off-camera sun sent rays through the frame wasn’t one of them. I remember running back to camp to grab my inflatable pillow to help manage sun flare. I don’t often react to an image just after capturing it in the field, but this one immediately felt special and put a smile on my face for the rest of the evening. If you look closely there’s a person standing in the frame, one of the few instances where I allow the presence of the human world in my work.

What currently works for you equipment-wise? Have there been any constants throughout or new ways of working that shape the way you make images?

Generally speaking, I’m not a “gearhead” so I like to keep both gear and in the field processes simple and straightforward. I currently have a well-loved Nikon D850 and four lenses, Nikon’s 16-35mm, 24-120mm, 70-200mm, as well as Tamron’s 100-400mm. A polarizer is the only filter I own but it’s used sparingly, mostly for forest scenes or any instance where reducing reflection is called for by the image. I photograph in manual mode exclusively and don’t rely on automated camera functions such as exposure bracketing. The last thing I want while out in the field is to be distracted by technical considerations or by digging through a menu to select some rarely used function. For me, the ultimate goal is to get gear out of the way, to reduce its presence to the point my mind can completely focus on creating, not overcoming technical limitations. I look forward to the day when cameras have such great ISO and image stabilisation capabilities that even tripods become largely unnecessary, a tool to use only when a long exposure is required. To me, this would be incredibly freeing. I’m already using tripods less than I did four years ago.

Gear selection also relates back to how my interests have changed over the years. I rarely photograph with focal lengths wider than 24mm. Currently, my 70-200mm is my favourite lens to use and I keep it on the camera until a scene requires a different focal length. Ten years ago it would have been a 16-35mm, which happens to be my least used lens now.

Would you like to give readers an insight into your editing and processing workflow and how you choose to print and present your pictures?

I use Adobe Bridge and Photoshop for all of my images. Once home from a trip I’ll review all of the images and use the star-rating system to select ones which I think work well. Later, I’ll repeat this process one or two more times so I get a sense of how the images work together and to ensure I’m not passing over any “sleepers”. In Adobe Camera Raw my basic intent is to dial in colour temperature and tint as well as exposure and contrast levels. Depending on the scene I may use local adjustments like radial or graduated filters, or even experiment with dehaze or clarity if the image calls for them. I’m typically able to bring an image about 75% of the way to the finish line before exporting it to Photoshop where I fine tune mid tones, highlights, shadows, and colour.

For selections, I use Tony Kuyper’s Luminosity Masks for tonal adjustments and I’ve found the colour range selection tool to be really effective. Getting colours to look right is a big factor in finishing images. This is an area I feel I’ve improved greatly over the years but I have to work hard at it so I still have room to grow. Once the image looks good I create a master file which includes all layers as well as a version for my website and social media which typically has some amount of Orton applied before finally sharpening for the web.

For printing, I have a trusted photo lab that handles all of my orders. I have some old frames and mattes I use to display my pictures at home, although I only have two of my own images on the wall. I’d rather look at someone else’s art. Many recent customers have ordered metal prints, although I prefer frames to display photographs in my own home.

There’s been so much sadness and constraint since 2020 but has anything good come out of it for you? Has it allowed you to do more of anything, or to try anything new?

That’s a great question. Spending more time with my family has been the biggest benefit. I’m an introvert so I had no problem being at home more often. The extra time at home also allowed me to work on myself more, exercise, and read a lot, mostly books on history, eco-philosophy, and science. Dedicating more time to reading has opened my eyes to new concepts and helped me flesh out and reinforce some of my personal life philosophies. I feel this also has helped to inform my photography practice.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further?

I would like to explore longer term projects which would provide more focus and structure for my photography. I do have a couple of mini-projects I've been tinkering with from time to time. I refer to them as my slow motion projects since I dedicate perhaps five days a year to them. One idea I have floating around the back of my brain is exploring wildfires' impact on wild areas. The western United States has been devastated in recent years by enormous wildfires, a trend which will only worsen as climate change accelerates. Driving through those burn areas is at once horrifying and hauntingly beautiful and I know there are some powerful images there.

As for ambitions, this may sound strange but I tend to shy away from having any! I’m pretty “protective” of my work in that I’m inclined to shield it from outside pressures, such as the expectations of others, feeling the need to gain more income, or the need to grow a larger and larger audience. In this way, my work remains a reflection of my own artistic interests and sensibilities. Of course, I derive a lot of inspiration from photographers I admire greatly, but I view these as positive influences which keep me open to different visions and push me forward.

What has worked well for me so far is just letting things progress and evolve naturally. I photograph what I do in the way I do it because it feels right to me. I’m not chasing anything. In the end, if others enjoy my images and I find some level of success then that is incredible and I’m deeply appreciative and humbled. If I don’t, then that’s fine also, at least my work retains its integrity. I can live with either outcome.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

If I had a week free from all obligations I’d love to just finish reading a few of the six books I’m currently wading through. I’m also finishing up a large kitchen project so having a week’s worth of time on my hands would definitely push me across the finish line! I’ve always loved music and have played the guitar since I was a teen, something I still do from time to time today. I’ve always been surprised by the number of photographers who were also musicians, especially guitarists. On more than a few occasions, photographers have visited my house, seen my guitar, then proceeded to pick it up and absolutely blow me away with their talent.

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

Absolutely. At the top of my list would be Sarah Marino, if you haven’t already featured her. Her work is so creative, diverse, consistent, well thought out, and passionate. She continuously blows me away. Krista McCuish’s work is also incredibly original and almost always grabs me and demands that I pay attention. There are so many others I can recommend including Eric Bennett, Alex Noriega, and Franka Gabler.

Thank you, Michael, it has been a pleasure to learn more about you. Good luck with the projects, and the kitchen!

If you’d like to see more of Michael’s photography, his website is at www.michaelbollino.com. He’s also on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/michaelbollino/ and Facebook

