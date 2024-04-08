In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Peter Gordon is a professional landscape photographer based in Ireland. He owns ExploreLight Workshops and exhibits his personal work though his own name, online and on Instagram.

When I reached out to Peter earlier this year, he was just heading off to Norway, closely followed by what was described as one of the strongest storms to hit the country in several decades; winter travel always has the potential to surprise. This all seems a marked contrast with the body of work that caused me to approach him: quiet, softly lit, images of his Ireland. I always like to select images from a photographer’s home ground, irrespective of where their adventures may take them - it’s where I think we most reveal our individuality - and in recent years it feels like moments of calm are increasingly important to us all, whether found or shared.

I’ll perhaps begin by asking you how your trip to Norway was - you arrived in time for Storm Ingunn? It was pretty rough in Northern Scotland so this may not have been the workshop exactly as expected?

I was traveling to Norway to do a photography workshop so when the logistics start to fall apart, things get a little complicated. I have to say the storms in Norway were pretty crazy, and we actually spent an extra night in Oslo.