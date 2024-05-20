This is my truth, Tell me yours

For any photographic artist, capturing or viewing others’ creative work, whatever the type, certainly stirs emotions within us. Like the title of the article, the album produced by the Manic Street Preachers has always hit a chord with me personally. It truly causes an inner spirit to rise from somewhere, and often, I have no idea why, but the mood of the music and the words sung make me feel quite creative within.
But does the image really reflect how the person taking the scene is truly feeling? I have also realised while writing this that I have often done the same thing, viewed an image and most of the time never really thought about how the person creating the work must be feeling at that time.
When I hear certain melodies from the album, I often imagine myself in a landscape fitting to the music, such as be natural, I'm Not Working and You're Tender And You're Tired, a piece that always make me reflect on conservation and our attitude towards the environment. Like certain types of music, certain types of views give us a feeling of joy or even fear. But does the image really reflect how the person taking the scene is truly feeling? I came to realise while writing this that I have often done the same thing, when viewing an image, I've never really thought about how the person creating the work must be feeling at that time. They say that the camera never lies, but I would like to beg to differ; maybe.
