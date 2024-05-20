This is my truth, Tell me yours

For any photographic artist, capturing or viewing others’ creative work, whatever the type, certainly stirs emotions within us. Like the title of the article, the album produced by the Manic Street Preachers has always hit a chord with me personally. It truly causes an inner spirit to rise from somewhere, and often, I have no idea why, but the mood of the music and the words sung make me feel quite creative within.

But does the image really reflect how the person taking the scene is truly feeling? I have also realised while writing this that I have often done the same thing, viewed an image and most of the time never really thought about how the person creating the work must be feeling at that time.