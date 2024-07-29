Woodwork by Finn Hopson

Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.





We reviewed Finn’s “Fieldwork” in issue 285 and this new volume follows the same design and pattern but the subject is the patchwork of copses and plantations of tress scattered this mostly managed land. I was surprised to learn that, despite the downs appearing to be mostly rolling farm land and fields, it actually has more woodland than any other National Park in England or Wales.

As Finn says in his introduction “Among the trees it is hard not to feel a little overwhelmed. There is too much to see and no single photograph could possibly capture it all.” but he does a great job of capturing a broad range of character throughout the seasons.

Whilst not as strong as his Fieldwork book in my opinion (which is a must-buy if you’re interested in creative landscape photography), it contains some beautiful examples of woodland photography. One of the things that I think Finn is particularly good at is capturing the sense of space and atmosphere in this woodland environment, something that you only realise how hard when you try to do it yourself! There’s a natural and relaxed feel to nearly all of Finn’s work that is a pleasure to browse.

If you buy the book, and I do recommend it if you’re a fan of woodland photography, then I recommend taking your time and browse it a few pages at a time, allowing each picture to do its work slowly.

You can buy Finn's book directly from his website here.