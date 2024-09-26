Mike Curry has been a full-time professional photographer for forty years. He grew up in Yorkshire and moved to London in 1982, initially working for several years in the Selfridges’ photography studio. In the last ten years, he has been concentrating on commercial projects commissioned by clients, including Canary Wharf Group, Caprice Holdings and the National Maritime Museum but is primarily known for his abstract work, embodied in his book, “Fleeting Reflections” published by Triplekite in 2017.



Mike’s portfolio showcases his ability to create beauty from the overlooked. He has won awards in international competitions and has been featured in the Sunday Times Magazine and has written articles for Outdoor Photography and Amateur Photography magazines. Mike teaches photography at all levels and gives talks to camera clubs, sixth form colleges and is a Fellow of the British Institute of Professional Photography.

mikecurryphotography.com

In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

michelagriffith.com