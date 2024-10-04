Michael Kenna Exhibition

Amateur photographer. Have enjoyed several Light & Land tours in the UK, led by David Ward, Phil Malpas and Clive/Arfur Minnitt. Favourite photographers include Michael Kenna & David Ward. Photographic practice rather in abeyance recently, due to other commitments, but still ravenously consuming other people's images. Tend to prefer landscape, architecture or abstract compositions.

THE EXHIBITION

This touring exhibition calls at London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. I went to the London exhibition, which runs September 25 - October 20 2024, on 03 October. Details of the venue are at the end of this report.

The exhibition covers Kenna's photos from Japan from 1987, when he first visited the country, to 2023.

The medium-sized gallery contains about 100 limited-edition black & white gelatin silver prints, mostly in his 8" square format but some in 16" square or larger. All prints are mounted, signed on the mat by Kenna and framed under glass.

If you're a Kenna fan and don't have any of his previous Japan books, I'd suggest the book is a must-have purchase. If you already have the earlier Japan-related books I think there are probably enough new photos to make it a worthwhile purchase.

UK EXHIBITION LOCATION

Asia House,

63 New Cavendish Street,

London W1G 7LP

Regents Park and Oxford Circus tube stations are the closest.

September 25 - October 20, 2024

Monday to Sunday 10am-6pm

Exhibition website.