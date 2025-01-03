Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his four cats, Juju, Chara, Arrow, and Vestal.

This iteration of the Portrait of a Photographer column was inspired by outreach I conducted on Instagram, where I asked people via my stories to recommend photographers who inspire them. One such photographer mentioned is Calvin Chiu.

I was immediately impressed by his approach to making landscape photographs from difficult-to-reach locations using his film camera.

Calvin Chiu’s path as a photographer is deeply rooted in exploration, history, and a passion for the natural world. From his first childhood encounters with film photography to his ambitious projects capturing the Sierra Nevada’s grandeur, his work is as much about documenting landscapes as it is about embracing their fleeting essence. Along the way, Chiu has blended personal growth with artistic ambition, producing photography that inspires awe and also reflects the environment’s fragility.

Calvin’s journey into photography began early in life when his parents gifted him his first camera at around eight years old. His initial years were spent casually exploring photography with film before transitioning to digital. However, his passion reignited decades later when a college friend, Nassef, encouraged him to return to film during the pandemic. Experimenting with analog photography reminded him of the tactile, intentional process he loved as a child. Each type of film brought its unique character to light and color, allowing him to create tangible, emotive images.

This rediscovery also coincided with Chiu’s introduction to the work of Galen Rowell, a pioneering adventure photographer. Inspired by Rowell’s philosophy of participatory photography, Calvin embraced the physicality of his craft, hiking and climbing into remote wilderness areas to capture authentic scenes. Rowell’s photographs of the Sierra Nevada played a pivotal role in Calvin’s artistic journey, motivating him to venture into the range and eventually transforming his casual hobby into a passionate pursuit.

The Sierra Nevada became the focus of a four-year photographic project culminating in Chiu’s first hardcover book, “Coming Home: A Photographer’s Journey through the Sierra Nevada.” What began as a modest endeavor evolved into an odyssey of discovery. Calvin made nearly 30 trips to the mountains, exploring their varied landscapes and uncovering something new with each visit. Through this project, he connected intimately with the range’s striking beauty, from towering peaks to tranquil alpine meadows.

For Chiu, photography is about more than simply documenting the world around him—it’s about emotion. His best images emerge from moments when light, landscape, and his own sense of wonder converge. Rising at 3 a.m. to capture a sunrise or hiking for miles into a remote location is worth it when the scene evokes awe. This emotional connection infuses his work, allowing viewers to feel the same joy and excitement he experiences behind the lens.

Despite the digital age, Calvin has remained committed to film photography, particularly slide (positive) film. The medium’s vibrant color rendition and its demand for precise technical skill resonate with his meticulous approach. Shooting on film requires him to carefully meter light and compose his shots with intention, a process he likens to solving a puzzle. Though the results are not always perfect—missed exposures are inevitable—the satisfaction of a well-crafted image is unmatched.

Film also offers Chiu a reprieve from his demanding career in the legal field. Its methodical nature allows him to step away from the mental intensity of his work, immersing himself in a creative outlet that both challenges and rejuvenates him. The physicality of film photography mirrors the hands-on connection he values in his wilderness adventures, from loading negatives to reviewing the final results.

Beyond his photography, Calvin’s curiosity extends to historical and scientific inquiry. A history major in college, he carried his passion for research into his creative work, particularly in projects exploring dendrochronology—the study of tree rings. His fascination with bristlecone pines in California’s White Mountains, the oldest confirmed living trees in the world, led him to research their significance in understanding history and climate change. Combining fieldwork, photography, and interviews with scientists, Calvin brought his unique perspective to a topic that merges art and science.

Chiu’s travels have deepened his appreciation for California’s landscapes and heightened his awareness of the environmental changes threatening these places. Years of drought intensified wildfires, and widespread bark beetle infestations reshaped the Sierra Nevada and beyond. Calvin sees photography as a powerful tool for documenting the environment as it exists today, preserving a visual record of what may soon be irrevocably altered.

This sense of urgency informs his work. By sharing the beauty of these landscapes, he hopes to foster public awareness and inspire conservation efforts. Chiu acknowledges the challenges posed by increased attention to fragile ecosystems but believes that thoughtful, responsible engagement can lead to meaningful change. His optimism is rooted in the belief that photography has historically played a critical role in conservation movements and can continue to do so.

Calvin Chiu’s photography ultimately reflects his personal journey—a journey defined by a love for nature, a thirst for discovery, and a desire to share the world’s beauty with others. From his early days experimenting with film to his ambitious projects documenting California’s landscapes, his work is steeped in emotion, intention, and purpose.

Through his lens, Chiu invites us to see the splendor of the Sierra Nevada and the pressing need to protect these landscapes for future generations. His images are more than photographs; they are calls to action, reminders of our shared responsibility to preserve the natural world. As he continues to seek out those moments when light transforms a scene into something extraordinary, Calvin Chiu proves that photography is as much about connection as it is about art.

