End frame: The”Awakening Dragon” by Alister Benn

I am an Austrian expressive photographer with a deep respect for nature and all its creatures. I find the beauty in the mundane and the wonders in the small things, and I want to convey what I see and feel with my eyes and my heart. My photos are triggered by an emotional engagement with the world surrounding me and reach from natural and urban landscapes to small scenes to abstractions. Tapping deeply into the wellspring of my creativity I look at the world from a different perspective and celebrate the quirky and the curious, acceptance and diversity, inclusivity and the spirit of discovery, inspiration and imagination - and the power of a boundless mind. Engaging with nature to reconnect with myself, I want my images to express all aspects of my emotional landscape - reaching out to the viewer.

When Charlotte asked me to write an End frame for On Landscape, it didn't take me long to decide which photographer and image to choose. The "Awakening Dragon" by Alister Benn has always been one of my favourites. I first saw it in 2021, and as far as I remember, it didn't have that title back then.

Those of you who know Alister will be familiar with his concept of the five triggers that make us engage with a scene: luminosity, contrast, colour, atmosphere and geometry. He brought this awareness with him from multiple trips to the Gobi Desert, which strongly influenced his relationship with his photography and the way he wants to be in and interact with this world. All these elements are reflected in this image.

When I look at the Awakening Dragon, I might or might not know anything about where and when the photo was taken, what Alister had in mind, what mood he was in, or what was going on in his life. It doesn't matter to me as a viewer.