A Year of Any Questions

Mark Littlejohn is an outdoor photographer who lives on the edge of a beach in the desolate wastelands of the Highlands of Scotland. He takes photographs of anything unlucky enough to pass in front of his camera.

Any Questions has been running for just over a year and we thought it would be nice just to have a casual chat between the hosts: myself, Joe Cornish and Mark Littlejohn. What we ended up with was a relaxed, whiskey-fueled chat covering personal stories about whisky and photography, the challenges of women's representation in landscape photography, the influence of Scottish geology on photographers, the idea of future podcast guests, and a brainstorm about new ways to explore photographic influences and creativity.