A Year of Any Questions

A chat and a wee dram

Any Questions has been running for just over a year and we thought it would be nice just to have a casual chat between the hosts: myself, Joe Cornish and Mark Littlejohn. What we ended up with was a relaxed, whiskey-fueled chat covering personal stories about whisky and photography, the challenges of women's representation in landscape photography, the influence of Scottish geology on photographers, the idea of future podcast guests, and a brainstorm about new ways to explore photographic influences and creativity.



