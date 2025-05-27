Bradley Carr

Brad is an acclaimed photographer and writer from mid Wales. Having picked up a camera for the first time back in 2018, he has been quietly refining his craft and developing his artistic voice in the Severn Valley. The art of photography, for him, is a spiritual practice more so than a hobby or profession. Through his photographs, he aims to express who he is beyond form. His photographs of the sacred Welsh landscape possess great depth and meaning, depicting the feelings of peace and tranquillity and a sense of a long-lost home that he experiences whilst in the natural world following some turbulent formative years. Having landed recent publications in international magazines, Brad is quickly establishing himself as a figure of authority within the world of landscape photography, and his future as an artist is looking increasingly bright.

Over the past six months, Brad has contributed two thought-provoking articles to On Landscape (Learning to See Again and Cleansing the Soul) What stands out in both is his distinctive perspective on landscape photography. In one piece, he reflects: “The camera is a bridge that connects two worlds. Not only does it capture what it sees in the external world that is so familiar to us all, but it reflects, at the same time, the inner world of the artist.” This idea—that the photographer’s voice is essential in developing a personal style—resonates deeply. Intrigued by his approach and his connection to nature, I reached out to Brad to learn more about his creative process and philosophy.

Tell us about why you love landscape photography? A little background on what your first passions were, what you studied and what job you ended up doing.

Landscape photography, for me, is, perhaps, the ultimate creative practice. It engages the mind, body and spirit as we must think about composition, reflect upon what out photographs mean, move our bodies to reach our desired location and engage with the spirit of Nature whilst we are outdoors. It is, therefore, a healing experience in so many ways. There are the somatic benefits of moving energy around our bodies as we hike across the landscape, as well as benefits to our mental well-being and spirit as we are given a platform to express our deepest selves by creating the photographs themselves, telling stories of ourselves and our collective existence to alleviate ourselves of psychological baggage and transmute our pain into creative power.