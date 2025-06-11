As a photographer, she has found her artistic voice in the area between the recognisable and the abstract - where nature, light, time and space come together in perfect harmony. Where traditional photography captures what is, Annemarie looks for what could be - moments where the everyday transforms into the mystical, where patterns, textures and colours free themselves from their physical context. Pure beauty - in nature, poetry, literature, philosophy and art - is the breeding ground for her work. These sources of inspiration helps her look beyond the superficial and discover deeper layers of meaning. In essence, her work is an invitation to look as slowly as possible and, in that slowed-down gaze, to discover the richness that has always been there, waiting to be seen.

Nature's Hidden Sentinels

It's a profound pleasure to contribute to On Landscape's End-Frame series, sharing an image that has captivated my imagination and artistic sensibilities. When considering which photographer's work to highlight, the choice emerged naturally and without hesitation: artist Dan Harnett.

I admire Dan's creative work and his artistic approach for years.

The artwork I've selected—Wild Dusk Watchers—represents a stunning convergence of his photography and chromatography that transcends conventional nature images. For me Dan’s unique approach, blending chemical process with artistic vision, reveals the invisible narratives embedded within natural materials.

When I ask Dan where he gets his inspiration, he told me: “I am inspired by a deep connection with the sea, my work blends photography and chromatography, spanning abstract compositions and still life studies. My photography captures human relationships with the sea and land, while my chromatography practice reveals the invisible—patterns, pigments, and chemical traces inspired by seashells, seaweed, driftwood, tidal treasures, leaves, twigs and minerals. These vibrant patterns reflect the layered narratives of maritime voyages, bridging science and art.”

Wild Dusk Watchers utilizes raw materials from a chestnut tree—leaves and nuts gathered from the forest floor at a country house museum in North Yorkshire. What strikes me immediately is how these ordinary natural elements have been transformed into something extraordinary and evocative, and finally into a piece of art.