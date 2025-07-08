on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

What the Colorado Trail Taught Me About Photographic Presence

The idea of photographic presence

Matt Payne

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado.

In the summer of 2023, I set out to hike the 500-mile Colorado Trail from Denver to Durango. I brought with me a single camera and a 28-200mm Tamron lens, unsure of exactly what I would photograph, but deeply certain that I needed the walk. What unfolded over the next five weeks became one of the most creatively and personally transformative experiences of my life. I didn’t plan the images. I didn’t chase epic conditions. I didn’t even know if the photos I was making would be any good. And that was precisely the point.

As a full-time photographer, it’s easy to fall into the trap of always shooting with a purpose: for a portfolio, for a client, for a competition, for the algorithm. But walking the Colorado Trail reminded me of something I had lost sight of: the power of presence. Of slowing down. Of making photographs not for anyone else, but as a way of being in relationship with the landscape. It was a return to curiosity, patience, and authenticity - the very values that first pulled me into photography in the mountains of Colorado decades ago.



