Jeannet van der Knijff

In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Jeannet is a passionate photographer based in Delft, the Netherlands. She loves exploring nature and mainly focuses on intimate landscapes and macro subjects, aiming to capture their essence in creative and atmospheric photographs.

Landscape is a human construct, a surface on which we impose our own view of what is worthy of photographing, what is natural or not, and what belongs to other genres (nature/wildlife, etc). If you look long and closely enough, the lines blur. Welcome to the world of the small, which turns out to be very big.

It’s not often when researching these interviews that I can select 16 images from the last twelve months, but in Jeannet’s case, we could have done exactly that. Intimate, at times abstract, they demonstrate a watchful noticing and a keen eye for serendipitous juxtapositions. She delights in the ephemeral, in rain, in the ordinary, which, if you look closely enough, is anything but.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to do?

I was born and raised in Hoek van Holland, a small coastal town near Rotterdam in the southwest of the Netherlands. I lived - very typically Dutch - in the polder, surrounded by meadows and next to a windmill. My father was a miller, and as such, he was responsible for regulating the water levels in the polder.