Any Questions, with special guest Simon Baxter

Driven by the therapeutic benefits of the great outdoors, my passion lies in local woodland and the endless opportunities & challenges it provides. I crave atmosphere, experiences and unique moments in solitude that serve as a constant reminder that there is far more to photography than a photograph

Tim Parkin is a British landscape photographer, writer, and editor best known as the co-founder of On Landscape magazine, where he explores the art and practice of photographing the natural world. His work is thoughtful and carefully crafted, often focusing on subtle details and quiet moments in the landscape rather than dramatic vistas. Alongside his photography and writing, he co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, serves as a judge for other international competitions. Through all these projects, Parkin has become a respected and influential voice in contemporary landscape photography.

The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Joe Cornish (or Mark Littlejohn) and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.

In this episode, Tim Parkin talks to Simon Baxter and Joe Cornish about the intricate relationship between mindset, expectations, and the art of woodland photography. All the more relevant because of a new exhibition and book Joe and Simon have produced called "All the Woods a Stage".

