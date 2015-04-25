Lightweight Landscapes – how camera choice can inspire creativity

The second sentence of this article is the most important. I use a digital compact camera for all my landscape photography. You may or may not be surprised, but I find it very inspiring. A little bit of explanation is perhaps necessary, but that’s the basis for the collection of thoughts offered below.

Some less important details: it is a Panasonic Lumix LX5, has a lovely Leica lens to which I can attach filters, and produces small but beautiful RAW files that make lovely prints up to and a little beyond A3 and good enough in quality to be exhibited at the National Theatre and Mall Galleries. Over the last 3 years it has been quite enough camera for me and quite unexpectedly sparked my creativity and development out of the doldrums and up to a new level.

I’m sure many readers will recall Tom White’s excellent recent article. I agreed with pretty much every word and after a little consideration suggested a sort-of-but-not-really companion article to our editor. Like Tom, despite a few years trying to capture images, I consider myself squarely in the newcomer category, with an ambition to share my best images and join the established club. I think it’s important for the on landscape readership to hear from those of us with less experience from time to time as we endeavour to stick our head above the parapet. We perhaps tend to read rather than contribute because the high standard of work featured is a little daunting. It certainly feels that way as I write these words and contemplate a few images to accompany the text.