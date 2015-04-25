on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Steve Gray

Steve Gray is a landscape photographer who spends most of his time exploring his local Herefordshire landscape. Sometimes he wanders further afield too.

Lightweight Landscapes – how camera choice can inspire creativity
The second sentence of this article is the most important. I use a digital compact camera for all my landscape photography. You may or may not be surprised, but I find it very inspiring. A little bit of explanation is perhaps necessary, but that’s the basis for the collection of thoughts offered below.

Some less important details: it is a Panasonic Lumix LX5, has a lovely Leica lens to which I can attach filters, and produces small but beautiful RAW files that make lovely prints up to and a little beyond A3 and good enough in quality to be exhibited at the National Theatre and Mall Galleries. Over the last 3 years it has been quite enough camera for me and quite unexpectedly sparked my creativity and development out of the doldrums and up to a new level.

Vagar Hill, Herefordshire

Vagar Hill, Herefordshire

I’m sure many readers will recall Tom White’s excellent recent article. I agreed with pretty much every word and after a little consideration suggested a sort-of-but-not-really companion article to our editor. Like Tom, despite a few years trying to capture images, I consider myself squarely in the newcomer category, with an ambition to share my best images and join the established club. I think it’s important for the on landscape readership to hear from those of us with less experience from time to time as we endeavour to stick our head above the parapet. We perhaps tend to read rather than contribute because the high standard of work featured is a little daunting. It certainly feels that way as I write these words and contemplate a few images to accompany the text.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

  • Good to see someone else extolling the virtues of “small format” photography!

  • Mike Curry

    Great article and images Steve, nice to hear someone so passionate about their photography too! I would love to visit that woodland in Brampton for a project I’m working on, can you remember where it is?

  • I too traded in my Full Frame kit for M43 and Compact Cameras. A brief flirtation with a D800 reinforced how great the small format camera is, even for landscapes. It’s much easier to be creative and the quality as you say is excellent. You have some lovely images and a nice article. Thanks for sharing.

  • David Smith

    Only taken me a year to read this and its a great piece. Sometimes the camera can become the barrier. Great images.

  • John MacAlister

    Superb article: confirmed my strong feeling that I should not invest in a DSLR. My Canon G16 will do nicely for now, although the Leica lenses are tempting.

  • John MacAlister

    Thanks, Steve: your images are inspiring….

