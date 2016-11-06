My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Rohan Reilly is a self-taught photographer and fine art gallery owner based in Cork, Ireland. He works predominantly in black and white and reduces scenes to the essential elements, leaving images that are compelling and thought provoking. During the summer he works in his gallery and in the winter teaches workshops in Ireland and beyond

There is an almost architectural approach to Rohan Reilly’s long exposure black and white images – from the way in which he carries out his preliminary appraisal, to execution and processing with the final image quite often a vertorama of three images using tilt-shift lenses.

Can you tell me a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I attended college in Dublin, studying Engineering, eventually deferring for a year and restarting my studies in London at the City University. I started working part time in the music industry which led me astray from my studies, eventually leaving university and working full time in the music business.

I returned to Dublin in 1995 and started DJ'ing and working in a record shop. I eventually set up my own shop, record label and organised club nights in the city.