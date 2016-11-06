on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Rohan Reilly

Featured Photographer

Responses3
Skip to Comments
By & | Posted
NO REPRO FEE Simon Coveney, TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is pictured at the Inshore Fishery Sector in BIM’s National Fisheries College of Ireland, Castletownbere. L-R Picture: Emma Jervis

Rohan Reilly

Rohan Reilly is a self-taught photographer and fine art gallery owner based in Cork, Ireland. He works predominantly in black and white and reduces scenes to the essential elements, leaving images that are compelling and thought provoking. During the summer he works in his gallery and in the winter teaches workshops in Ireland and beyond

rohanreilly.com



Michéla Griffith

Michéla Griffith

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Website

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



Related posts:

  1. Clive Vosper
  2. Fragments & Impressions
  3. Hillary Younger

There is an almost architectural approach to Rohan Reilly’s long exposure black and white images – from the way in which he carries out his preliminary appraisal, to execution and processing with the final image quite often a vertorama of three images using tilt-shift lenses.

Can you tell me a little about yourself – your education, early interests and career?

I attended college in Dublin, studying Engineering, eventually deferring for a year and restarting my studies in London at the City University. I started working part time in the music industry which led me astray from my studies, eventually leaving university and working full time in the music business.

I returned to Dublin in 1995 and started DJ'ing and working in a record shop. I eventually set up my own shop, record label and organised club nights in the city.

grey-day



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.
  • Susan Brown

    I love these images Rohan, particularly what I presume to be oyster beds, such clarity and peace. I really hope to get back to Ireland sometime and hope you will be in the gallery still. I hope it is going well?

  • Adam Pierzchala

    What beautiful images, the long exposure giving them that dreamy look. The at times stark tonality is arresting and invites the viewer to take a long second look.

  • Andy Holliman

    Beautiful images Rohan, agree with Adam they are images that demand a long slow looks to appreciate them. I’m intrigued by the connection to the music, can you give us a few pointers to the kind of music that inspires these images?

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL