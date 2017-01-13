Golden Autumn 

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Matthew Pinner

Matthew Pinner is one of Dorset’s leading landscape photographers. His work is varied and eclectic, preferring to capture nature in the early hours or morning when the weather is at its most beautiful. This includes, but is not limited to, weddings, landscapes, milky way photography and portraiture.

My photography is mainly taken around dawn when the sun is at its lowest point, in the time frame photographers call the "golden hour", when it radiates the fine golden hues which creep out in the autumn months. This year Autumn has arrived rather late which has

This year Autumn has arrived rather late which has encapsulated the iconic feel of autumn and kept it hanging around that little bit more, allowing me to exploit its natural beauty. The views around the new forest are remarkable and with the conditions being so perfect, it has allowed myself and fellow photographers to capture the autumn season at its very best!

The New Forests Autumn

The New Forests Autumn

The Road to Autumn

The Road to Autumn

Reflections of Autumn

Reflections of Autumn

Autumns Grotto

Autumns Grotto



