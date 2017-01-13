Golden Autumn

My photography is mainly taken around dawn when the sun is at its lowest point, in the time frame photographers call the "golden hour", when it radiates the fine golden hues which creep out in the autumn months.

This year Autumn has arrived rather late which has encapsulated the iconic feel of autumn and kept it hanging around that little bit more, allowing me to exploit its natural beauty. The views around the new forest are remarkable and with the conditions being so perfect, it has allowed myself and fellow photographers to capture the autumn season at its very best!