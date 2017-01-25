Precious Landscapes

Stuart Clook I am a self-taught photographer and print maker and have been making pictures for over 15 years. I was born in the UK and studied Chemistry and Engineering at University before emigrating to NZ in 1994. I use a wide range of digital and analogue tools to make my prints using Inkjet and the Platinum, Kallitype and most recently Gum Bichromate print making processes of the late 19th century. I am also a member of the Photographic Society of New Zealand (PSNZ) labrettophotography.com



Landscape photography is my passion and I get a huge buzz and great satisfaction when I overcome the physical challenges and mental gymnastics to successfully express my response to the NZ Landscape in my prints.

This latest work entitled Precious Landscapes uses the latest digital camera technology of the 21st century with the 19th century print making process of platinum, palladium and kallitype to help me render the extraordinary beauty and drama of these iconic and anonymous places in a personal and unique way. These analogue processes are labour intensive and influenced by many variables, some I try to control, others I leave for serendipity to play her part in influencing the end result that are my hand made and unique precious landscape prints of New Zealand.