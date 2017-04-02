on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Warm & Cool Tones Of The Woodland

Louis Murphy

Louis Murphy

Amateur landscape photographer from Lincolnshire. My main passion is woodland photography, but will try my hand at making pretty much any type of landscape image. Not a morning person by any stretch of the imagination, but have begun forcing myself out of bed at 'ridiculous o'clock' in order to make images in what i consider to be the most magical part of the day.

All 4 images were taken at a local area of woodland that I frequently visit. This particular morning was extremely cold with a thick frost across the heather covered floor. The sun began to rise, bringing with it a warm glow that began to contrast beautifully with the cooler winter tones, creating a beautiful variety of blues, purples, oranges & reds. A stunning morning to be out!



