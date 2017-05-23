South Georgia

Hilary Barton After a mid-career switch from accountancy to farming, I have recently retired to a house that needs doing up in an ancient beech woodland in the Chilterns. Whenever possible I indulge my passion for travel photography. hilarybarton.myportfolio.com



I fell in love with both photography and the polar regions on my first expedition to Antarctica from New Zealand in 2010. Before my return trip from Argentina in February 2017, I devoured Joe Cornish's article and video in On Landscape!

South Georgia was probably the most beautiful place we visited. I have chosen a letterbox format to emphasise the vastness of the vistas.

