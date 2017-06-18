Bruce Percy

Bruce Percy Bruce Percy was born in 1967 to Scottish parents from Sutherland. As a child he showed a flair for the arts but abandoned drawing and painting for music during his teen- age years. Later in life, he picked up a camera and in his own words ‘came full circle’ back to drawing and painting, this time with light. brucepercy.co.uk





His images have been used by many notable organisations, from Fujifilm UK to National Geographic Traveler. The photograph of Iceland’s Selfoss waterfall was used by the Small European Postal Administrations Communities (Sepac) as a stamp in Iceland in 2007. It won fourth place in the Deutsche Briefmarken-Revue “most beautiful stamp in Europe competition” 2007.

He regularly runs photographic workshops & tours in his homeland of Scotland, as well as Iceland, the Altiplano of Bolivia, Patagonia and Arctic Norway.

