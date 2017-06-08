Pi Tren

Daniel Mirotoi Daniel Mirotoi is a student in the 4th year at G.M. Cantacuzino Faculty of Architecture, from Iasi. He divides architecture with photography, he is interested in romania's countryside and wonders why the government and the schools of architecture avoid talking about this subject when more than 45% of the romanians live there. mirotoidaniel.daportfolio.com



Being a 4th year student in architecture, and also benefiting from free rail transport, I was thinking of starting a photo project about the Romanian landscapes seen from the train, about people and their stories heard when travelling.

The project is titled ''Pi tren'' and is the regionalised form for "on the train" that is otherwise wrong because you can not travel on the train, you travel in the train. Romanians often make this mistake without even noticing.