Ullswater Shadows and Light

John Barton John is a retired Teacher who spends his time creating images from a wide variety of subjects, but with particular concentration on Landscape and Architecture as the main themes. He is as comfortable in the urban jungle as the great outdoors where no buildings exist! johndbarton.blogspot.co.uk



I had an hour on the Western shore of Ullswater when the light was constantly changing due to a stiff breeze carrying clouds quickly through the scenes.

I decided to process the images using Nik Silver Efex Pro 2 with some adjustments of my own to finish the images how I wanted.

I felt that the black and white conversions best suited the shadows and highlights that I wanted to emphasise.