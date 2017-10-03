on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

In Light of Autumn

Jane Ball

Responses0
Skip to Comments
By | Posted

Jane Ball

Healthcare worker and part time photographer with over 30 years photographic experience living in Lancashire in the northwest of England. I'm lucky enough to have the English Lake District about 2 hours drive away as well as an abundance of stunning locations nearer to home.

I absolutely love photographing trees and woodlands (having published a book chronicling a year in the life of Tockholes Wood) and all their inherent chaos.To get in among the trees is to lose myself in creativity.

janeballlandscapes.com



These four images to me represent how the autumnal landscape can differ according to the light. From the soft, muted shades of green, yellow and orange of a misty October morning at Rydal Water to the high contrast of an almost spotlit landscape as in "Elterwater Highlights". In between we have "Tarn Hows Gold" & "Illuminated" which is probably how we all think of autumn for the majority of the time, it's all about "in your face" punchy, saturated colour.

The Lake District

October at Rydal Water

Tockholes Wood - The Autumn Bride

Elterwater Highlights



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL