In Light of Autumn

Jane Ball Healthcare worker and part time photographer with over 30 years photographic experience living in Lancashire in the northwest of England. I'm lucky enough to have the English Lake District about 2 hours drive away as well as an abundance of stunning locations nearer to home.



I absolutely love photographing trees and woodlands (having published a book chronicling a year in the life of Tockholes Wood) and all their inherent chaos.To get in among the trees is to lose myself in creativity. janeballlandscapes.com





These four images to me represent how the autumnal landscape can differ according to the light. From the soft, muted shades of green, yellow and orange of a misty October morning at Rydal Water to the high contrast of an almost spotlit landscape as in "Elterwater Highlights". In between we have "Tarn Hows Gold" & "Illuminated" which is probably how we all think of autumn for the majority of the time, it's all about "in your face" punchy, saturated colour.