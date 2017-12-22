Charmlee

Charmlee state park is one of my favourite locations in southern California. It is a gem with hidden beaches, wonderful vistas, old oaks, deep stones, and silent fields of grass. When sea-storm moves through, the trees and grasses heave and sway, rain and earth rush to a muddy embrace, and the whole landscape breathes. It's marvellous. I have come here often over the years, through life's ups and downs, and spent much time photographing the area with pinhole cameras.

The first three of these photographs are from a recent trip to Charmlee, while the final photograph is from an earlier trip. All photographs are taken with a Zero Image 2000 pinhole camera and the film is developed at home by me.