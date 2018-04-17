Close to Home ~ Thursley Common

David Southern Originally from the Wirral, but for many years resident in the Surrey Hills, David is never happier than battling the elements in pursuit of his passion for outdoor photography. His role in the World Wildlife Fund means he is well placed to understand how our runaway demand for natural resources is threatening the environment we depend on. His passion for the natural world is reflected in much of his photography and he has collaborated on recording WWF's conservation projects in Colombia, Malaysia and South Africa. southernphotography.co.uk





South West Surrey is an area of Britain that is not always appreciated by photographers for its landscape photography opportunities. However, it does offer many rich and diverse natural environments. One such location is Thursley Common. This is one of the last remaining heathlands in Surrey and is famed for its diverse wildlife.

Regular visits to this site have enabled me to become very familiar with this location and so gain an insight as to how the time of day, weather conditions and the changing seasons combine to create the optimal conditions to capture this area at its best.