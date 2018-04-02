Sounds of Galicians Water

Juan Ramón Suarez I am an amateur photographer of landscape and nature, who lives in the northwest of Spain (A Coruña, Galicia). I believe that my work as a photographer always will be a continuous learning of the beauty of the natural world in which I always find a source of inspiration.





Galicia is one of the wettest regions of Spain. Its territory is formed by hundreds of small rivers that flows towards the Atlantic Ocean, forming small waterfalls in its path. It is not only a gift for the eyes of fans of landscape and nature photography, it is also a gift for our ears and our mind that relaxes with the sounds of Galician´s water.