Blue hour at Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk

Helen Storer My aspiration is be a competent and respected photographer and share inspiring artistic photographs with others of the Norfolk Coast. The beauty of working impressionistically is that you can suggest mood by careful use of colour, shape, and of course light. I believe all my landscape images can be reduced to a diverse collection of shapes, lines and colours, textures and patterns and show the beauty of the Norfolk Coast. storersphotos.com





The Norfolk coastal landscape stretches for 90 miles (93 when the tide's out!) Standing on Norfolk’s beaches more often than not, we find space, freedom, autonomy. These images were all taken in one weekend in May 2018 at Brancaster Staithe. Sunrises and Sea Mist.