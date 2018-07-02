Trees of the Marsh

Gaetana Ebbole I am new to photography, I am so lucky to now be able to focus on learning and understanding photography. I simply enjoy being finding and composing pictures. I got my first camera with interchangeable lenses last year and have been learning, learning, learning ever since.





The trees of the marsh always are changing shifting with the light and the seasons. I frequently go to Huntley Meadows Park in Fairfax County Virginia, a wonderful retreat with a lovely lake and marsh.

Most people go to see and photograph the birds I go to see and photograph the trees and other plants living in the water and on the higher ground.