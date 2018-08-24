on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Gorges of Steens Mountain

Deigh Bates

I am a retired hydrologist who worked many years for the U. S Forest Service. I live in Eugene, OR. Trips to Central and Eastern Oregon are a year occurrence and often times comprise the highlight of my photographic year. I have begun to do more and more Black and White images as I think they bring out the glory of the western landscape.

deighlight.wordpress.com



The gorges are the four main ones to be found on Steens Mountain in the Southeast Corner of Oregon near the Nevada border.   

Fish Creek

Big Indian

Kiger (the famous Kiger mustang wild horses are named for this gorge)

Little Blitzen



