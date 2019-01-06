Frozen River

I live in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. In our city, we have 48 natural areas, scattered throughout the city, but especially along the Poudre River. Several months ago I started a project to visit each of these natural areas and look for intimate landscapes within them. Recently the weather turned cold and the river has frozen over in places. I have been thrilled and amazed at the remarkable images the river affords in its frozen state. I wander along its banks for hours, looking for interesting compositions. It has become one of my favourite ways to spend a morning.