Paul Kenny – On Photography

Paul Kenny Paul was born in Salford, Lancashire, in 1951. He graduated with a Fine Art degree from Newcastle Upon Tyne Polytechnic in 1975. In 1976 he started work in local government but photographed in his spare time.



In 1996 he gave up his job and began working full-time as a photographer, specialising in abstract still-life images. Since then he has held numerous solo exhibitions of his work. paul-kenny.co.uk





His book Seaworks 1998-2013 was published by Triplekite in 2014. He lives on the Northumberland coast with his wife Margaret. Read our interview with Paul here.

Tracing his (almost) 50 year career making work, communicating his thoughts about an ever changing landscape through the ever changing medium of photography.