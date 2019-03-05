Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am a 16 year old photographer from Edinburgh. Although I’m still at school, I was privileged to win the Take-A-View UK Young Landscape Photographer of the Year in 2017 and then the Youth "Urban View" category in 2018. I am also the current Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2017 (as well as 2016!) and was runner up in the Scottish Junior Landscape Photographer of the Year 2016 and 2017. It’s been a whirlwind few years for me, but I just enjoy getting out into the countryside or even around the city with my camera.

A professional Image maker utilising CGI and retouching in the advertising industry for the past 15 years I came into photography only recently. After picking up my first DSLR in 2010 it wasn’t until returning from a family road trip across the USA in 2012 and seeing how my images didn’t live up to expectation that I really got into Landscape Photography. Since that time, it has become an almost full time pursuit. Seeking out to learn as much as possible from others whose work I admired and spending many hours out in the field practising my craft. Through photography I’ve met many great new friends and visited many amazing new places

I am not a professional photographer, I work in the IT world since I completed my studies. This work, however dynamic and stimulating, leads me to stay in an office 5 days out of 7 for at least 8-9 hours a day and the only way to escape is to immerse yourself in nature, with its silence and its noises , his shows and his contradictions.

