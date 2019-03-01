My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

My work is showcased on my long standing photoblog: milouvision.com. I am interested in the sea, the forest and common ground. I have exhibited widely with solo and collaborative shows with photographers and other artists.

You’ll have to go back to August 2011 and Issue 20 to find Tim’s original Featured Photographer interview with David Baker. This pre-dates both Sea Fever and Ridge Trees, although David’s fascination with the coast was already evident. Much has taken place since then including a ‘big move north’ to Aberdeenshire together with Shona Grant, whose photography and artist’s books we featured last year, so an update with David is definitely due.

It’s safe to say that a lot has happened since Tim spoke to you way back in August 2011. What has given you most enjoyment, or satisfaction, in the intervening period?

I think that's very fair to say. In late January 2017, after 54 years in Hampshire/Dorset, there was a move to rural Aberdeenshire. Whilst I was brought up very close to the country - well country as in Hampshire terms - I'm now in a very small village within a farming community with no street lights, open fields on three sides of the house and the great expanse of sky. It's also a wonderful creative environment. Having lived in a flat for 20 years, I'm now confronted by such things as gardening, open fires and much peace and quiet.

There's been quite a few exhibitions (18 since 2011) both in a sole and collaborative capacity, principally showing project work and some of these have been in very good galleries and locations. I'm quite pro-active about sole exhibitions in that I see either a print portfolio or a book or an exhibition as a good way to end a project.

The most significant of these was the Common Ground exhibition between December 2017 and April 2018 which was a result of four years examining Southampton City Common. I used to live about four minutes’ walk away.

I approached the Southampton City Gallery anticipating a small space in to show about a dozen small frames. It soon transpired that the work was suitable for the Gallery's Recording the Region series, so I was invited to undertake a sole non-selling exhibition in a very large space next to the Burne-Jones room. That generated quite a few thoughts and panics as to whether I could string together enough to make an interesting and cohesive experience for visitors to the gallery in a room with 30 feet walls and also for Southampton residents who knew the Common well. As it required funding I made an application to the Arts Council and was fortunate to secure a £10,000 grant for the photographic prints, framing, artist commission, transportation alongside the outreach and community aspects which included various publications and the project's website.

Since 2011 there's also been the publication of three books all dealing with projects - Sea Fever, Ridge Trees (which was a long term New Forest project with three exhibitions) and the Common Ground exhibition book which was a free giveaway as part of the outreach aspect.

From its inception and until I moved away, I was a member of the Landscape Collective UK which consisted of 14 landscape photographers who met every two months to show printed work, discuss landscape photography and undertake exhibitions. This was a great environment in which to show prints and discuss ongoing and forthcoming work.

Have your tastes in photography changed at all, or what you find inspiration in? (Either in terms of your own work, or what you enjoy looking at.) Are photo blogs still inspiring you despite the shift in emphasis to social media sound bites and snapshots?

I'm still very engaged by anything involving land or the management thereof and whilst there's a tremendous engagement in the single image, I really like work presented within a project or series context and this has led me to view work and to purchase photo books generally based on such an ethos.

We’ve both been wowed by Meghann Riepenhoff’s book Littoral Drift/Ecotone, and you seem to be an enthusiastic purchaser of books generally. What role do they play for you and what arguments would you put forward for others to spend their hard-earned pennies on them?

I've always bought art monographs so photo books are an extension of that. They might be the equivalent of an album in that there's a cohesive set as opposed to singles and as mentioned, I like work presented within a project or series ethos. As for the economics, there are always choices from investing in books or say changing the camera system every couple of years. However, I'm quite robust and unsentimental about them - during the past two years I've offloaded quite a few (30 plus perhaps) which have made their way to various charity shops etc.

What parallels, and what differences, do you find between shooting waves on the south coast of England, and in the north-east of Scotland where you now live? Some may think that your mages of the sea are principally about the waves, but the sky often plays an equally important role and you have commented on the close affinity between sky and sea. There is too, I think, an under appreciation of movement in the landscape, and in our experience of it?

The sea is the sea is the sea. I'm not overly concerned with location unless it provides access to acquire the raw materials from which to construct an image. I'm less and less concerned about having location based imagery. I’m aiming to explore what the sea means to me, how I interpret it, how it is used as a sounding board and hopefully provide inspiration for others to engage with the sea.

It is often the case that coastal imagery has something human made included within the frame, for example, sea defences, a pier or some form of structure and whilst this can really anchor an image, I often like a more ‘pure’ seascape as I do not want the presence of human interaction. Consequently, I want to create images made solely of air and water with no form of human trace.

Where these images were taken is of no importance as they have no topographical references as I'm really seeking an elemental theme. As the location is not important, the images are in no sense views. With these, I aim to communicate the essence of the sea.

I used to live in Southampton and whilst close to the sea, it is an industrial maritime landscape characterised by the docks, the marinas and the oil refinery. The first real open stretch of beach is west, the shingle beach at Milford on Sea; the first sandy one further west at Southbourne or east at West Wittering.

Excluding the Isle of Wight, there is nothing on the horizon – no photogenic rocks, islands or cliff coast – just three bands of the beach, the sea and a cloudscape. As such there was a challenge to construct new and inventive interpretations and it was this ever-changing possibility of shore, sea and sky that stills engages me.

I am also very occupied by the coast being thought as being at an edge of change. I see the beach as a variable boundary between the maritime and the terrestrial landscape. The beach is the most accessible way of accessing the shoreline and it is a place where for much of the time nothing much seemingly happens. The tide comes, the tide goes. People arrive to pass the time usually in leisure activities. But at the same time, the beach is a place where a real transformation takes place. The tides create a shifting interaction between sea and land as part of it is successfully revealed and then subsequently submerged. The boundary between sea and land alters on a daily basis and consequently, the beach is a space neither wholly terrestrial nor yet completely maritime.

There is, of course, the physical existence of the beach and as photographers, we may also be transformed simply by our very presence on it. It is the potential of this physical and thoughtful transformation that inspires me. Something draws us to the coast. Perhaps it’s because we are an island nation and the sea is a resource and a pathway, leading over the horizon connecting with other lands and other peoples, or perhaps it’s because it is also a protective space. In some ways, the sea may present two extremes – an unwelcome wilderness or one that is familiar and strengthening, and it is at these points that the resultant interactions are worth exploring.

I am not a painter. My way of interpreting the coast and how I respond emotionally to it is through my photography. There is the perennial challenge to make an experience of being at the coast for, say, an hour, into one 2D image. How can we capture the form and beauty, the sound, the power, the energy, the wild wind, the smell, the sting of the salt?

To quote from Martin Gayford's book “Modernists & Mavericks”, it runs directly into what David Hockney has termed the problems of depiction which, he points out, are permanent, meaning you never solve them. These difficulties are inherent in the process of making a flat picture of a world that is three dimensional, in constant flux and interpreted in various ways by human psychological and physiological systems.

However, perhaps this can be approached by visualising the inherent qualities of the sea possibly as an abstract looking at form and texture. It's a fantastic medium for the communication of ideas and experience, fluid and ever-changing.

In Tim’s original interview, you mentioned that you find the sound of the sea as engaging as its visual attributes, and I wonder if you might in the future look to incorporate video or audio in your work to help viewers ‘taste the salt’?

I'd always thought about using video or audio within an exhibition context (a good dark room with moody seascapes and the sound of the sea) or perhaps to a lesser extent as part of a sort of add on to a print portfolio or some other form of mixed media work. I've used sound and music written by a friend in presentations when I used to do those. As typical with me I've done little about it although the idea is there. It's in the notebook(s) anyway...I think that counts for something. Maybe.

Have there been any significant changes in kit or workflow? I believe wide angle lenses were your favourites at the time Tim spoke to you, and with the Adobe takeover now more akin to world domination, I’m guessing you may have had to move on from your early preferences in processing and editing software?

If I take the SLR out I tend to use two lenses and a handful of filters so pretty much the same as I've always used. With 50mp you do get a sufficiently large file to crop and to make decent prints but I've been surprised by the capabilities of making large prints from a relatively small sensor size. In the Common Ground exhibition, I made 60 inch prints from a little Fuji XT1 and I was very pleased with them especially under acrylic.

Workflow hasn't really changed since the time I started taking photographs in 2005. I now use Adobe Bridge as library management and I now use Photoshop 2019 to process. My workflow is really RAW file for lens correction only and save as a TIFF. If an image is destined for my photoblog I'll process a 1080p jpg.

I've never been a great experimenter in terms of equipment in any event and I've never for example used film to any degree. I used a film camera for one roll of film to see how my lenses would look at full frame to ascertain if the jump to a full frame digital could be justified. I bought a Holga when they were very trendy (this may be an aged term) and I put one roll of film through that. I think to justify changing my process there would need to be some added benefit to the final visual interpretation and not just to use film for example for the film's sake. But that's me of course and people use film or alternative processes to realise their vision and their creativity, and if that means using alternative processes or painting on photographs or mixed media techniques then that's fantastic.

Photographers have a tendency to make more images, to seek ‘better’ iterations – I’m interested in the attention that you give to visual interpretation and the ways in which a view can be re-imagined and re-presented. Last time you said that you could be quite ruthless in editing images, chopping away at them – do you think that we are too precious about the integrity of an image and miss the opportunities that digital gives us to continue our explorations after the shutter is pressed?

A photograph for me is usually the gathering of basic material and it's always been about the final image howsoever resolved. Obviously, if you are concerned with documentary concepts albeit within the frame of what a photograph is or claims to be, then an alternative path will be ahead.

A lot of time and energy went into Common Ground, your project about Southampton Common and old cemetery, looking at the inter-relationships between the natural and the man-made, leading up to a major exhibition last year. What reaction did the work receive and how far did you get in facilitating and sharing stories, and fostering new relationships between audience and common?

I'm going to quote in part from the Arts Council final report that I completed.

The project's aims were:

To enable the audience to develop their own relationship with the Common either through sole or collaborative work which could be shared on the project's website. To convey connotations of absence and silence and to show an unseen view of the Common. To ascertain whether the exhibition of a public space in major public building would validate the quality of my work. To see whether print (within the photographic context) brings a cultural authority that the web so far may lack.

The narrative of the project was very successful and consequently, the artistic interpretation was achieved. I learned a great deal about editing the images to establish a flow and a story that was acceptable to me and to the Gallery. The engagement with other artists and the subsequent collaborative activity was very successful in terms of comments received and the impact on my own artistic development.

I thoroughly enjoyed the engagement with other artists and the subsequent collaborative activity, and my confidence in staging a large exhibition and getting the narrative flows and messages has greatly improved.

I also learnt that all outreach activity needs to be underpinned by a considerable pro-active approach. This was my first exhibition in a significant public space and consequently, more robust engagement with the Gallery was required before undertaking some of the research aspects of the project (in terms of whether some of the non-traditional photographic mediums would be acceptable). There were technical issues with some of the artistic mediums in terms of available materials and usage of the space. Most of these ideas might be taken forward in other projects. Again they are in the notebook so that's proof.

Whilst a small amount of fiscal support was received from other sources (the Arts Council expects 10% from such sources which may include the artist), in retrospect, I would have been more robust in attempts to obtain funding especially as the exhibition was a non-selling one.

I thoroughly enjoyed the engagement with other artists and the subsequent collaborative activity, and my confidence in staging a large exhibition and getting the narrative flows and messages has greatly improved. The ability and inclination to collaborate with other artists to achieve a multidisciplinary exhibition and appreciate their different work structures and approaches was very valuable.

Overall I had not anticipated the sheer amount of time that would be needed for the exhibition. Whilst I have exhibited many times before, there had been nothing on this scale and within such a space. This had an impact on my other artistic projects and thus artistic development.

How important was it to present a variety of photographic output, and did any prove to be especially effective?

An integral part of the project was the commission of an artist's book which is a work of art that utilises the form of the book. They are often published in small editions or in the case of Common Ground, produced as a one-of-a-kind artwork. The visual artist Shona Grant examined over 100 of the project's photographs and constructed a six foot double concertina book as her interpretation of this photography. Using painting, drawing, photography and mixed media including dried leaves and grasses, her book was a creative narrative that speaks of the project's heart.

Do you have any plans or ambitions for the future that you can share with us? I know that you’ve been documenting the environment around your village in Aberdeenshire and I believe you may be working towards another exhibition (Scottish Sea Squares)?

I'm after something elusive - a one off image perhaps, something that can't be replicated by pressing print. I'm working with layers at present and anticipating different materials. It's a fluid thing namely I usually don't get on with it. I think I need a large sign "Get On With It". The ideas are there. They (me) need moving on.

Otherwise, I've made tentative approaches to a couple of places for exhibition of the Sea Square series alongside new sea works. I also completed a small series of works based on a very local hillside which will, in all probability, end up in a one off book like the Uist Bus Shelters one.

And finally, in the light of your own experiences, is there any advice that you would offer readers wanting to explore and express themselves through personal project-based work, or who have ambitions to exhibit their photographic output?

I would suggest concentrate on what excites and engages us. If something doesn’t communicate, it often doesn’t move us. Respond and interpret your focus in your own unique way because of what it means to you and allow your emotional response to tell you what interests you. Look for impact, creativity and the ability to evoke emotion.

All of my exhibitions aside from Common Ground have been self-funded by undertaking the printing, mounting and framing myself and planning for two or three shows of the work.

You may need the support of friendly benefactors and grant giving bodies and that will mean demonstrating that you can do something significant with your project. If the idea of what you can do with it is convincing and exciting then the funding often follows.

If you're after funding, most exhibitors ought to demonstrate the values and ideas that they want to communicate to their audiences as part of an overall strategy. It can be really helpful to also state intended visitor experiences as there is a critical difference between delivering the values and ideas and designing an experience that creates an understanding in the mind of the visitor.

I would definitely recommend Shirley Read's “Exhibiting Photography: A Practical Guide to Displaying Your Work” (second edition) and Chris Dickie's “Photo Projects: Plan & Publish Your Photography”.

Thank you, David. To enjoy more of David’s images take a look at milouvision.com.