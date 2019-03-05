North West Scotland

Chris Davis A professional Image maker utilising CGI and retouching in the advertising industry for the past 15 years I came into photography only recently. After picking up my first DSLR in 2010 it wasn’t until returning from a family road trip across the USA in 2012 and seeing how my images didn’t live up to expectation that I really got into Landscape Photography. Since that time, it has become an almost full time pursuit. Seeking out to learn as much as possible from others whose work I admired and spending many hours out in the field practising my craft. Through photography I’ve met many great new friends and visited many amazing new places chrisdavis-photography.com





I was meant to be on Eigg for the week but due to high winds the ferry was cancelled, I had already been in Glencoe for a week and decided instead of sticking around I'd head further up north. I arrived in Ullapool and booked myself into a B&B, I spent the next few days exploring around this stunningly beautiful part Scotland