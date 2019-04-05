A morning in the Grand Canyon

Kieran Metcalfe Amateur Landscape photographer and recent winner of the UK #NP70Moments competition in celebration of our National Parks. A graphic designer by trade who loves spending time in the outdoors, especially the Peak District, to unwind from the busy freelance lifestyle. kieranmetcalfephotography.co.uk





At the end of a family road trip around California and surrounding National Parks, we spent a couple of days at the Grand Canyon. On the last day, we got up at 4:30 am to watch the sunrise from Yavapai Point, and then hiked part of the South Kaibab Trail, descending as far as Cedar Ridge via the aptly titled ‘ooh-aah point’.

Wildfires on the North Rim meant that smoke was flowing down into the canyon which was picked out by the rays from the rising sun, and the final image shows how it was filling vast swathes of the area. Beautiful to see, but a sobering sight.

We made it back to the hotel in time to pack up, shower and check-out by 11am!