Quest for Calm

Sapna Reddy is a landscape photographer based in Northern California. She is currently pursuing dual careers as a photographer and a physician. As a radiologist she studies images in an attempt to establish diagnosis and cure the human body. As a photographer she aspires to generate images that celebrate the beauty around us and help to heal the mind. Her work has been published internationally including Lonely Planet, Popular Photography, Outdoor Photography, Landscape Photography magazine etc. She is the winner of the summer assignment 2016 for Outdoor photographer magazine, Minimalism assignment for National Geographic and category runner up for USA Landscape Photographer of the year 2016. In addition to incorporation into multiple medical centres to create an ambiance of healing, her images have been used for video conferencing needs by corporations including Google, Gap, Hitachi, Yahoo etc. She also conducts private workshops focused on creative expression via the medium of photography. Select images are available in art galleries worldwide through Yellowkorner franchise.

As photographers, we speak through our images with photography being our language for communicating with the audience. Some have a cheerful vibrant tone, some have overtly histrionic renditions with vivid saturated colours, and others choose to speak softly. It is that last category that this piece is focused on. Each one of us, by virtue of our individual personalities, evolve a certain style of artistic expression. However, this individual style I feel is subject to variation based on our state of mind, the mood we are in at the time of acquisition of the image as well as its rendition.

For the audience that is receiving the visual stimulus, there is an equivalent response. Somewhere in between the happy and the gloomy lies a middle ground where there is no strong liking or disliking, happiness or discontent, just a state of calm peaceful being filled with a sense of equilibrium and balance. What is it in a visual that would induce the viewer to enter this state of serenity, tranquillity, and pervading sense of quiet?