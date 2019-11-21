Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

195
Chris Cullen
I have been keenly interested in photography for almost 40 years. My interest became a major pass-time with my switch to digital in 2011. I was born and raised in Scotland (Edinburgh and East Lothian) but have been living in exile in Suffolk for the last 26 years. I have had a deep and abiding love affair with Scotland’s coast for many years and return whenever I can. Between times I makes do with the very different climate and landscape of rural Suffolk, working as a country GP.
James Popp
I am amateur photographer living in Wisconsin, USA. I am interested in long-term projects in the public lands near my home.
Paul Hetzel
Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice. He has published a book of images taken in Greenland.
Sérgio Conceição
Sérgio Conceição, born in 1984 in Elvas - Alentejo - Portugal, is a professional freelance photographer and is dedicated to three distinct areas, astrophotopgraphy, landscape and social portrait and his images have been published in various websites and magazines around the world.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
