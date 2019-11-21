Similar Shapes

Paul Hetzel Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice. He has published a book of images taken in Greenland. 03photography.com





Nature blesses us with a diverse assortment of photographic possibilities. Sometimes, the effects of wind and water on totally different landforms create landscapes looking remarkably similar. I was struck with this paradox while reviewing images taken of wheat fields in the Palouse located in Eastern Washington state and the dunes and eroded soil found in Death Valley.