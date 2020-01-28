Letters of Alforria

Jesibel A. Fernández Amateur photographer from Canindeyu State, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving each year for a better understanding of the relationship man versus nature.





Photograph of the series Black Flowers: Rejected by colors.

Betrayed by our own mind we ignore things we only reject.

We look at horizons to fill a mind full of voids, but as too much sugar sickens, soon we turn away.

We are insatiable. Between earth and man, there is an unannounced dispute and her name is 'Who does it best?'

One scream without a voice and the other uses headphones.

And that's how we look for millions of more years of conviviality.