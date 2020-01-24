Launching Meeting of Minds Conference 2020

Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter





The conference will be held from 13th - 15th November 2020 at the Rheged Centre in the edge of the Lake District, just above Ullswater.

I'll be completely honest with you - Meeting of Minds was started because I wanted to go to a conference with a diverse set of landscape photography practitioners and there wasn't one. The only way it was going to happen was if we started one ourselves and so that is what we set to do. The very first conference was a great success, both financially (we didn't make much of a loss) and also, much more importantly, in terms of the quality of the talks given. We wanted a range of speakers, classical landscape photographers, contemporary practitioners, alternative processes, artists working with parts of the land, etc. that would inform and inspire our audience. I think the conferences managed this as we had a lot of feedback from people who took inspiration from the talks and went away to work on their own projects with renewed enthusiasm.

The following two conferences kept up the high standards and you can see for yourself what the talks were like because we not only recorded them for posterity but we also live-streamed them over the weekend. You can watch the recordings of our 2018 and 2016 conferences over on our YouTube channel.

We also introduced a delegate photography exhibition. Every attendee submitted a digital image and with the help of Fotospeed, we displayed all of these in one of the gallery spaces at the Rheged. Not competition, no prizes, just a way of sharing and discussing each others images. At the end of the conference, each attendee could take away their image as well.

Two of our most important ideas were that there should only be one talk on at a time (no deciding which ones to go to and which to skip) and that there was sufficient time in between talks to socialise, pick up and enjoy a drink and to take a look at the photographs on display.

So please come and join us for our fourth On Landscape Meeting of Minds conference in the Lake District in November.

Tickets

Full price tickets are £270 and we are running an early bird offer of £220 (£50 discount) up to 29th February. If you'd like to book the conference dinner as well, please book the combined ticket. Buy tickets here.

Speakers

We are delighted to announce the following confirmed speakers, with more to confirm in the next few weeks:

David Noton

David Noton is an acclaimed landscape and travel photographer with over 33 years’ experience as a professional travelling to just about every corner of the Globe.

David Ward

David Ward is one of Britain's most notable landscape photographers. His eye for shape and form is without equal and produces work that is startling in its clarity and intensity. David will be our conference host and will also be presenting one of the talks at the conference.

Trym Ivar Bergsmo

Trym Ivar Bergsmo is a Norwegian photographer based in Harstad, North Norway. rym has worked in the arctic for more than 30 years documenting the lives of the people of the north, their landscape and culture.

Alister Benn

For 20 years Alister has travelled the world in pursuit of quiet and inspiring landscapes. Having lived in China, Tibet, Borneo, Canada and Australia he has returned to his native Scotland, far from the crowds, to work and write on the west coast with his partner Ann Kristin.

Exhibition

We’ve been working behind the scenes on the On Landscape Conference and are delighted to announce the 3rd On Landscape Conference Exhibition in collaboration with Fotospeed. This year the exhibition is in a newly refurbished space at The Rheged centre.

The exhibition will run over the weekend of the conference and will include not only images from our speakers but also images from attendees! This year the gallery is in a new area of the venue.

Each attendee will have the opportunity to have a 16x12” (or 16” long edge) landscape photo, printed and mounted on foamex (or equivalent) and hung alongside our speakers prints in the exhibition room for the duration of the conference.

This 'community exhibition' is a chance to share your work with a like minded audience and chat about the work of your contemporaries and speakers whilst having a coffee.

Lightning talks

A lightning talk is a very short presentation lasting only 10 minutes. These have proved popular with the audience and this year we will be running the lightning talks after lunch on Sunday in the main auditorium. If you're interested in presenting a lightning talk then please get in touch to confirm your place.

Still need convincing on whether to book?

Take a look at the recordings from our previous conferences

2018 Conference recordings

Click here to visit the whole playlist or start watching below

2016 Conference recordings

Click here to visit the whole playlist or start watching below