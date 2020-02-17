Passing Through – David Speight

David Speight is a Yorkshire based professional landscape photographer, most at home capturing images of the nearby Yorkshire Dales, Coast and surrounding areas. He runs a busy schedule of group and one to one workshops which take place in some of the most scenic areas of the U.K. and his work has been commended in the UK landscape photographer of the year on a number of occasions.

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

