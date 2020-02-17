200
Inside this issue
Passing Through – David Speight
Reader's Screencast
David Speight
David Speight is a Yorkshire based professional landscape photographer, most at home capturing images of the nearby Yorkshire Dales, Coast and surrounding areas. He runs a busy schedule of group and one to one workshops which take place in some of the most scenic areas of the U.K. and his work has been commended in the UK landscape photographer of the year on a number of occasions.
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
David Speight joined us to chat about his photography whilst he was staying just around the corner at the bottom of Glencoe. We chatted about the background of his photography and took a look through some of his favourite images. You can see some of the images in the gallery below. A big thanks for David for sparing us a few minutes whilst on his Christmas holidays!