200
Inside this issue
Roundtable Discussion on the Environment for Landscape Photographers
Passing Through Special
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
Morag Paterson
A sense of belonging underpins my photographic work, which varies from the wildly abstract to more literal representations of the natural world. For me, the art of photography is process-based, using the camera as a tool to express my engagement with any given location or subject.
Enjoying many camera-free hours roaming on the hillsides of the southern uplands in Scotland or the wooded slopes around our smallholding in the Alpes-Maritime helps build my mental scrapbook and incubate ideas.
Ted Leeming
Ted has been exploring the beauty of the natural world and man’s interactions therein for some 35 years, focussing his work ever more towards issues surrounding climate change. Disillusioned with commercial photography and city life he put his camera down for 12 years and cofounded a renewable energy consultancy as he became increasingly conscious of man’s contribution to climate change and felt a need to proactively contribute. He returned to photography in 2004 with a focus on the outdoors and landscape, where with his wife Morag they were early protagonists of the “Impressionist” (ICM) technique.
More recently his practice has focussed increasingly towards concept based environmental projects including “Zero Footprint” - a 5 year project with every image taken from the same location, “Pollphaill”.
David Ward
T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating.
Joe Cornish
Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/
On our 200th issue, we decided to have a special Passing Through podcast. David Ward and Joe Cornish are running a workshop in the area and Ted Leeming and Morag Paterson are in Scotland also. We decided to invite them to dinner followed by a roundtable discussion on what we as landscape photographers can do to help protect the environment and mitigate climate change.
Our goal was to be specific about the types of activity that would be specific to us as photographers but we also discussed some general adaptations that anybody can make. Charlotte and I included ourselves not only as enablers of the discussion, but also, I hope, because we have made adaptations in our photography business to try to have less impact on the environment.
If you have any questions for David, Joe, Ted, Morag, Charlotte or myself, or have ideas of your own, please add them to the comments at the bottom of the article and we'll try to follow up this discussion with a separate article bringing the community into the discussion.
I'd like to add a little bit of news to the discussion as well. At the end of last year, the Outdoor Writers and Photographers Guild gave the Award for Excellence to a campaign website, Save Glen Etive, David Lintern and I built. The website made dramatic use of photography donated by Joe Cornish, David Ward, Colin Prior, Michael Stirling-Aird and many others. Sadly the campaign didn't stop the development but it raised awareness to the point where we had tens of thousands of supporters and petitioners.