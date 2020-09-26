Landscapes of Rochdale

Graeme Fielden I am a 55 year old amateur photographer living in Rochdale on the outskirts of Manchester. Whilst I have a passion for landscapes, I would describe myself as a "Path Photographer" who enjoys taking photographs of anything that I see in my day to day path of Life.





I am fortunate that, through business travel, I often have the chance to stop off to take photographs in the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales or the Peak District where it seems there is a photo to be had anywhere you point your camera. Obviously due to the coronavirus lockdown these trips are not possible so I am limited to a 1 hour roundtrip walk from my home. I am lucky in that within 5 minutes walk from my home in Rochdale, I can be in the countryside or on the moors and during this lockdown, It has proved that, if you go off the beaten track, those photographs can be found. You just have to look a bit harder. All these photos were taken within 30 minutes walk from home.