214
Inside this issue
Passing Through – Paul Gallagher & Michael Pilkington
In Another Light - A Book of Infra-Red Landscapes
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
Michael Pilkington
Michael Pilkington is a professional landscape photographer. Michael is also co-founder of Aspect2i, the Landscape Workshop Photography Company, and leads photography workshops in the UK and internationally.
Paul Gallagher
Paul Gallagher is recognised as one of the most accomplished landscape photographers and workshop leaders in the UK today. He has been a writer and lecturer in photography for over thirty years and runs both field and printing workshop nationally and internationally.
We spoke with Paul Gallagher a few weeks back and he teased us with some infra-red images then, suggesting a book he'd been working on with Michael Pilkington about Infra-Red. We couldn't miss this as some of the work I had been shown was up there with the best IR I'd seen. So a few days later, I had had a chance to look through the book and subsequently joined Paul and Michael on Zoom for a chat about the making of the book and the thinking behind their Infra-Red photography. We discuss four images toward the end of the podcast which are available in a gallery below.