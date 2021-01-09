West Coast

John Maillard John Maillard has exhibited in galleries around New Zealand, USA, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom for over three decades. He considers himself an experimenter with printmaking, drawing, interactive digital media and photography. He is primarily a landscape photographer. waihora-gallery.com





The notion of time, stilled within a photograph has been the foundation of my work. Ever since discovering Hiroshi Sugimoto, I realised there is an ability of a photograph to contain far more than is apparent, even when there is a narrative attached to the image. Time compressed and then printed on paper or viewed on a screen is compelling and a fascination.

Inspired by Paul Hill and Martin Parr, worked for NGOs in West Africa, now resident and teaching in New Zealand. Tortured and inspired by light and what the camera saw.